Federal government not renewing NH emergency housing fund, no new applications can be filed as of today

Read full article on original website
Johnny's down
4d ago
but let's let in millions of illegals with many city's apartments full how's does this help Americans!! more and more Americans on the streets!!
Reply(1)
21
arborist 00001
4d ago
my family of five have been homeless since 2019 we don't qualify for housing even though I'm paying $2,700 a month living in a hotel because I make too much money thanks government don't care about real families just about migrants illegal immigrants
Reply(7)
10
Sheryl Lyn Short Supernois
4d ago
yet they're letting immigrants come into our country and they get to live for free how does that help how is that helping the poor people it's not it's disgusting
Reply(1)
7
Related
‘It’s becoming too expensive to be alive.’ Seniors cope with soaring housing and food costs
Economic insecurity is upending the lives of millions of older adults as soaring housing costs and inflation diminish the value of fixed incomes.
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
Given record high rents and low vacancy rates, housing providers are offering to match people up as roommates to get them off the streets. But it can be a tough sell for both renters and landlords.
The typical homeless person in America might surprise you
The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
thecentersquare.com
Federal deficit hit $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2022, nearly 50% above pre-COVID level
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration on Friday released its budgetary data for the last month of fiscal year 2022 which showed the U.S. government ran up a roughly $1.4 trillion deficit. That is an average of nearly $120 billion in added debt every month. Federal debt surpassed...
More food stamps: Ohio, West Virginia residents may have money waiting for them in pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (food stamps), also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S....
Pfizer to start charging for COVID-19 vaccines when government funding stops
The COVID-19 vaccine is a shot some people will now add to their annual routine, but the price could increase next year when government funding is eliminated.
WMTW
Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills responds to false claims in Maine Republican Party attack ad
BATH, Maine -- Oct. 20, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills is debunking a Maine Republican Party 30-second TV attack that accuses her of imposing one new tax, a nonexistent grocery tax, and trying to raise another, the state's gas tax, which she never did. Mills said in...
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States
Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
The COVID-19 emergency declaration extension benefits majority of the country
The United States has extended the COVID-19 health emergency declaration again, this time through January of next year despite President Joe Biden’s recent comments that the pandemic is over.
CNBC
Millions at risk of losing health insurance if U.S. ends Covid public health emergency in January
When the public health emergency does end, HHS estimates up to 15 million people will be disenrolled from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. HHS will give the public 60 days notice before lifting the public health emergency, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said. The end of the public health...
Private planes, private plans fall short in a public health emergency
Quest Diagnostics owns Quest Air, a private cargo airline with 26 planes that has helped transport mostly COVID test specimens.
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend....
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday it’s ready to begin draining 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year.
Comments / 37