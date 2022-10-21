ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Federal government not renewing NH emergency housing fund, no new applications can be filed as of today

By Carol Robidoux
manchesterinklink.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 37

Johnny's down
4d ago

but let's let in millions of illegals with many city's apartments full how's does this help Americans!! more and more Americans on the streets!!

Reply(1)
21
arborist 00001
4d ago

my family of five have been homeless since 2019 we don't qualify for housing even though I'm paying $2,700 a month living in a hotel because I make too much money thanks government don't care about real families just about migrants illegal immigrants

Reply(7)
10
Sheryl Lyn Short Supernois
4d ago

yet they're letting immigrants come into our country and they get to live for free how does that help how is that helping the poor people it's not it's disgusting

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Hill

The typical homeless person in America might surprise you

The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
COLORADO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
Seacoast Current

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend....
TILTON, NH
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy