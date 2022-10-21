Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
ESPN Analyst Comically Explains Fields and Bears Offense From MNF
ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears...
Mike Florio, Chris Simms Give Credit to Eberflus, Fields for Dominant Run Game in Win Over the Patriots
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were...
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
Justin Fields Sees Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots as Momentum-Builder
Fields sees 'momentum' in Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For six games this season, and for his entire Bears career, quarterback Justin Fields has probably felt like he was running uphill with a 100-pound weight on his back. It has been one step forward, two steps back.
WATCH: Matt Eberflus Delivers Insightful Locker Room Speech
WATCH: Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Eberflus broke down the Bears-Patriots game perfectly for the team after the game with a locker room speech. "We wanted to accomplish some goals," Eberflus said. "We talked about the ball. We talked about running the...
Bears Beat Patriots in NFL Week 7 Due to These Five Plays
5 most pivotal plays in Bears upset win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It may be a little early to call Monday Night’s domination a signature win for Matt Eberflus, but with the 33-14 victory over the Patriots in New England, the Bears put together a complete team performance for the first time under their new head coach, and that’s worth celebrating. Since the team won in such decisive fashion, there were countless moments that contributed to the result, like the numerous third-down conversions, or the run stuffs on defense. These five plays however, stood out as real pivotal moments in the game.
How Did the Bears Out-Scheme the Patriots? Mike Florio, Chris Simms Explain
How did the Bears out-scheme the Patriots? Florio, Simms explain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears played a complete game on Monday night in their win over the Patriots. From the offense to the defense and even special teams, Chicago was in total control throughout the night. Justin...
Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win
Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points...
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Pro Bowler Antonio Brown ordered to pay $1.2 million in assault case
Current free agent and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played in the NFL since he lost
LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love Have Invested in an Obscure Sport That’s Taken the U.S. by Storm: ‘It’s a Watershed Moment’
Let's look at NBA superstars LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love's exciting investment, who else is joining them, and where this sport is headed next. The post LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love Have Invested in an Obscure Sport That’s Taken the U.S. by Storm: ‘It’s a Watershed Moment’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
