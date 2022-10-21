Read full article on original website
WBUR
Boston officials visit jail as they seek options to house people at 'Mass. and Cass'
With dozens of people still congregating in what's known as the "Mass. and Cass" area of Boston, city officials say they are "exploring all options" — including a controversial plan to use a nearby jail — to house people who linger there. Last fall, before Mayor Michelle Wu...
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
Police continue search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
cnyhomepage.com
Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham. According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
NECN
Wu Appeals For Outside Help At Mass. And Cass
About half of the people camped in a stretch of Boston known as "Mass. and Cass" most recently resided in another city or town, underlining the regional nature of the addiction and homelessness crises straining the area, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. While her administration continues to grapple with how...
Boston Police warn of masked man peeping into houses at night
Boston police are warning residents about a man that has been spotted peering into houses at night. According to Boston Police, the man that frequents the area around Boston College sometimes wears a mask and is often spotted between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. The man has been spotted on Radnor,...
Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch
The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out
DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
NECN
Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston
A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay shopping center, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an initial investigation, it appears the man had...
whdh.com
Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million– 5th-largest prize ever
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has increased to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash option. If hit, this would mark the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This jackpot is also the largest since Jan. 20,...
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
Boston man charged with armed robbery from Downtown Crossing DSW store
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing armed robbery charges after authorities say he stole sneakers from a DSW while holding a knife. Jason Johnson, 41, was arraigned Friday on one count of armed robbery at the Boston Municipal Court Central Division, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
