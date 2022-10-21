ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police continue search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
BILLERICA, MA
cnyhomepage.com

Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham. According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Wu Appeals For Outside Help At Mass. And Cass

About half of the people camped in a stretch of Boston known as "Mass. and Cass" most recently resided in another city or town, underlining the regional nature of the addiction and homelessness crises straining the area, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. While her administration continues to grapple with how...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch

The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
BOSTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston

A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay shopping center, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an initial investigation, it appears the man had...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million– 5th-largest prize ever

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has increased to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash option. If hit, this would mark the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This jackpot is also the largest since Jan. 20,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
MANCHESTER, NH

