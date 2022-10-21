Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
iOS 16.1: Update your iPhone today to get these new features
Apple is set to release iOS 16.1, the next iPhone software update that delivers a selection of new features and a few bug fixes. This includes a new way to charge your iPhone, using its subscription-based Apple Fitness+ without needing an Apple Watch, an update to the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, and more.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15 Ultra may get Apple Watch Ultra's best design feature
IPhone 15 Ultra rumors are starting to emerge, with the latest tip now indicating Apple's next high-end flagship will be made out of titanium. That's the same material used in the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers a rugged design with improved scratch and corrosion resistance and stronger durability. As stated...
laptopmag.com
Rode X revealed: Pro audio expertise comes to gamers and streamers
Rode announced the launch of its streaming and gaming division, Rode X. Rode is a world-renowned audio brand for content creators, podcasters, and studio musicians. The concept behind Rode X is a division of the company dedicated to developing high-performance audio solutions specifically for streamers and gamers. This is the first sub-brand ever created by the audio tech giant, and one streamers and gamers should be excited about.
laptopmag.com
How to block a domain in Outlook
Outlook is popular among professionals due to its advanced features and ease of use. This is also one of the reasons it’s a common target for scammers. Fortunately, there’s a way to block a good deal of the spam email from ever making its way to your inbox.
laptopmag.com
Millions of Android users suffer from battery-stealing malware apps — delete them now
Malicious Android apps with Clicker malware have been spotted by cybersecurity researchers, as 16 apps with 20 million downloads were on the Google Play Store — and they can drain your phone's battery life. Discovered by McAfee Mobile Security (opens in new tab), researchers found that malicious code snuck...
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
laptopmag.com
OnePlus 10 Pro falls to $649 in epic unlocked phone deal
The OnePlus 10 Pro is one the best phones for new and existing Android users. If you're due for an upgrade or switching from iPhone, this deal is for you. Amazon currently has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale for just $649 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $799, so you're saving $150 and getting one of the best phone deals there is. Amazon also offers the OnePlus 10T for $549 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to new price low of $149 among today's best audio deals
Google's Pixel Buds Pro just hit a new price low among today's early Black Friday deals. That said, you don't have to wait to get the best price on these excellent wireless earbuds. Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $149 (opens in new tab). Normally, they cost...
laptopmag.com
Early Black Friday deal: Beats Studio Buds for just $89 — lowest price ever
Beats Studio Buds are among the best wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling. And for a limited time, you can snag them for an unbeatable price. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, they cost $149, so that's $60 in savings. This marks an all-time low price for the Beats Studio Buds, we don't see it going any lower. It's one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get today.
Comments / 0