WISH-TV

Carmel City Center to host Holiday Sip & Shop event

Grab your wallet, list of who’s been naughty or nice and get going because it’s almost time for the Carmel City Center’s Holiday Sip & Shop event!. Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director of Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, Sr. marketing coordinator & artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Community Alliance of the Far East Side celebrates 25 years of service

The Community Alliance of the Far East Side (CAFE) is celebrating a milestone, 25 years of service!. To commemorate this anniversary, they are hosting an inaugural Community Awards Gala to recognize the tireless efforts and advocacy of many residents and supporters of the neighborhood. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thieves steal Halloween decorations in Irvington neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of Halloween displays in Irvington did not scare thieves away. Now people in the neighborhood are taking action to not only find the culprits, but deter future thefts. “It’s for the children to enjoy. They’re essentially giant toys and what kind of man would...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Pride Career Fair welcomes LGBTQ job seekers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ community who are looking for a new career are encouraged to check out Monday’s Indy Pride Career Fair in downtown Indianapolis. The career fair, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis company Creative Works expands, looks to hire more workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creative Works, an entertainment company in business for 25 years, just opened a new 69,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis called the Theme Factory. Creative Works is known nationwide for bringing fun by designing, fabricating, and installing items for amusement venues like laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Ceremony honors Central Indiana domestic violence victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rain wasn’t enough to keep dozens of people from marching through the Brightwood-Martindale section of Indianapolis, to raise awareness about domestic violence. “My trauma started early and I want them to know that you can survive, you can be healed,” Shonna Majors, a domestic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Some babies with RSV are struggling to breathe so much their rib cages are collapsing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shallow and rapid breathing, wheezing, unusual tiredness, and irritability are all symptoms of RSV. There is also another frightening physical sign parents need to know about. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health who explains what’s known as intercostal retractions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Diabetes patient advocates protest insulin cost at Lilly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is offering a response following a Monday protest about insulin prices by a diabetes patient advocate group. T1 International is a patient-led, nonprofit organization that says it advocates for access to insulin for all. According to a study cited by T1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield police trying to ID man in relation to case of missing woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — As police continue searching for a missing woman, they are hoping to identify a man seen in pictures with her. The Greenfield Police Department is still trying to find 26-year-old Amber Kendall-Guffey. She’s been missing since Sept. 22nd. On Tuesday morning, police issued images...
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

