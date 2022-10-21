Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases fall scents, shares candle burning tips, upcoming events
A Scent of Sunshine is an Indiana-based business providing fragrances including candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume, designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing. Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about her business, the...
WISH-TV
Carmel City Center to host Holiday Sip & Shop event
Grab your wallet, list of who’s been naughty or nice and get going because it’s almost time for the Carmel City Center’s Holiday Sip & Shop event!. Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director of Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, Sr. marketing coordinator & artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.
WISH-TV
Community Alliance of the Far East Side celebrates 25 years of service
The Community Alliance of the Far East Side (CAFE) is celebrating a milestone, 25 years of service!. To commemorate this anniversary, they are hosting an inaugural Community Awards Gala to recognize the tireless efforts and advocacy of many residents and supporters of the neighborhood. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East.
WISH-TV
Africana Repertory Theatre spotlights Black playwrights in annual OnyxFest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Onyx Fest is entering its 12th year showcasing Black playwrights in Indiana. Organizers say it was developed out of necessity, but it’s became more than that. It has helped create a much-needed avenue for Black story telling. Historically theater has been considered a not so...
WISH-TV
Thieves steal Halloween decorations in Irvington neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of Halloween displays in Irvington did not scare thieves away. Now people in the neighborhood are taking action to not only find the culprits, but deter future thefts. “It’s for the children to enjoy. They’re essentially giant toys and what kind of man would...
WISH-TV
India Johnson is rewriting the book on education at Thrival Indy Academy
In today’s “Success Story” segment we meet Indiana Johnson, an educator who is making a global impact on her students’ lives. Johnson is an administrator at Thrival Academy in Indianapolis. She specifically enjoys making a positive impact on her students, and she designed her own school...
WISH-TV
Indy Pride Career Fair welcomes LGBTQ job seekers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ community who are looking for a new career are encouraged to check out Monday’s Indy Pride Career Fair in downtown Indianapolis. The career fair, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The...
WISH-TV
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop, he...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis company Creative Works expands, looks to hire more workers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creative Works, an entertainment company in business for 25 years, just opened a new 69,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis called the Theme Factory. Creative Works is known nationwide for bringing fun by designing, fabricating, and installing items for amusement venues like laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms,...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
WISH-TV
Ceremony honors Central Indiana domestic violence victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rain wasn’t enough to keep dozens of people from marching through the Brightwood-Martindale section of Indianapolis, to raise awareness about domestic violence. “My trauma started early and I want them to know that you can survive, you can be healed,” Shonna Majors, a domestic...
WISH-TV
Some babies with RSV are struggling to breathe so much their rib cages are collapsing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shallow and rapid breathing, wheezing, unusual tiredness, and irritability are all symptoms of RSV. There is also another frightening physical sign parents need to know about. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health who explains what’s known as intercostal retractions.
WISH-TV
Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
WISH-TV
‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource Center says Bloomington Reproductive Health Care grants will help them serve the community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource center provides help to families no matter their decision surrounding a pregnancy. It will help with abortion care and contraceptives, provide resources for adoption or give diapers to those in need. The organization says the new reproductive health care...
WISH-TV
Grab your tickets now for 2023 events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is still 215 days away, but the time to buy tickets for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and other 2023 racing events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is right now. Tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices for...
WISH-TV
Diabetes patient advocates protest insulin cost at Lilly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is offering a response following a Monday protest about insulin prices by a diabetes patient advocate group. T1 International is a patient-led, nonprofit organization that says it advocates for access to insulin for all. According to a study cited by T1...
WISH-TV
Greenfield police trying to ID man in relation to case of missing woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — As police continue searching for a missing woman, they are hoping to identify a man seen in pictures with her. The Greenfield Police Department is still trying to find 26-year-old Amber Kendall-Guffey. She’s been missing since Sept. 22nd. On Tuesday morning, police issued images...
WISH-TV
Police searching for man who stole woman’s car after forcing her to withdraw money from bank
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was walking to her vehicle, held at gunpoint, forced to make a cash withdrawal from a bank, and dropped off in downtown Indianapolis leaving her without her vehicle, according to Chief Woodruff with the Lawrence Police Department. At 4:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was...
WISH-TV
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
