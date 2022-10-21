Welp. If they mandate that teachers get it, I will be retiring early. I am already deathly allergic to 3 antibiotics. I had Guillaume Barre like symptoms. One of the possible side effects of the vaccine is that. My daughter took the vaccine because her husband had cancer. One side of her face was totally numb for a while. I do not know what the vaccine will do to young kids' reproduction. If they finally admitted that it does affect women's cycles, and that it causes myocarditis in a certain age group of men, why would anyone take a chance on kids? We don't know the long term effects, if any, yet. jmo
No, they won’t. Texas doesn’t even require school kids to pass before being promoted. Laughable education system. Accommodations for everybody. Accountability for nobody, except for poor STAAR Test results. 🖕🐓💩
no they won't if they try I'm taking my kids out of school
