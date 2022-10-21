Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
brproud.com
Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
brproud.com
Councilwoman files emergency item to repeal Stormwater Public Utility District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A councilwoman has filed an emergency item to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District after “receiving misleading public statements from the administration.”. Metropolitan Councilwoman Laurie White Adams filed the repeal Monday. The Stormwater Public Utility District, proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and...
brproud.com
Louisiana ranked with the highest flu rate in the country
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is ranked as the number one state in the country for high flu activity, and experts are wanting to get those numbers lower. According to Walgreens, they decided to launch their 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their area.
brproud.com
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
brproud.com
Where to throw out old tires, auto products in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish will be collecting hazardous materials on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Alexander Park. Materials that will be collected include cooking oils, auto products such as anti-freeze and brake fluid, mothballs, and bug sprays. A full list of accepted materials can be found below.
brproud.com
What time does the Halloween Parade in downtown Baton Rouge start?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Fifolet Halloween Parade returns to downtown Baton Rouge this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 29. Here’s what you need to know before going. This year’s theme is “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not.” The nonprofit 10/31 Consortium says krewes, local businesses, and organizations will throw candy from floats to crowds dressed in their best Halloween attire.
theadvocate.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
brproud.com
New urgent care to open in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Ochsner urgent care is coming to Livingston Parish. The urgent care will open in Denham Springs and include four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. Flu shots and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available. Ochsner says the urgent care...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
brproud.com
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
brproud.com
Firefighters rescue man in apartment on fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge firefighters responding to a Monday apartment fire rescued a man inside the unit. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Victoria Drive apartment around noon where the fire was found in a downstairs apartment unit. The fire department said a man...
brproud.com
Louisiana has highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide than last year.
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
brproud.com
Mobile home hit during drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported drive-by shooting on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a location on Levern Stafford Rd. around 5:30 a.m. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “A mobile home was struck by gunfire multiple times.”...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
