Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
ESPN Analyst Comically Explains Fields and Bears Offense From MNF
ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears...
Mike Florio, Chris Simms Give Credit to Eberflus, Fields for Dominant Run Game in Win Over the Patriots
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were...
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Bears Snap Count: Why Jaylon Johnson Shadowed DeVante Parker
Why Bears had Johnson shadow Parker in win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaylon Johnson said the Bears were close to winning after their Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The star cornerback was adamant that the Bears had the necessary talent to win now. They...
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
WATCH: Matt Eberflus Delivers Insightful Locker Room Speech
WATCH: Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Eberflus broke down the Bears-Patriots game perfectly for the team after the game with a locker room speech. "We wanted to accomplish some goals," Eberflus said. "We talked about the ball. We talked about running the...
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Leads 33-14 Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What we learned as Fields, Bears run over Patriots on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears had 11 days to sit and stew on their ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Monday night in Foxboro, they finally let their frustrations out in a 33-14 drubbing of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win
Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points...
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
Rodgers Could Have Been Throwing to This Receiver Corps
The Green Bay Packers lack impact weapons in the passing game following the trade of Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers could have been throwing to this group.
Justin Fields' Impressive Screen to Khalil Herbert Proof of Bears Progress
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have...
Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Faces Opt-Out Decision With Yankees
Former Cubs 1B Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?. Rizzo's season ended Sunday when the Astros...
Bulls Celebrate Tony Bradley Victory in Post-Practice 3-Point Contest
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto...
