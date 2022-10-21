ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Bears Snap Count: Why Jaylon Johnson Shadowed DeVante Parker

Why Bears had Johnson shadow Parker in win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaylon Johnson said the Bears were close to winning after their Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The star cornerback was adamant that the Bears had the necessary talent to win now. They...
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday

What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
WATCH: Matt Eberflus Delivers Insightful Locker Room Speech

WATCH: Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Eberflus broke down the Bears-Patriots game perfectly for the team after the game with a locker room speech. "We wanted to accomplish some goals," Eberflus said. "We talked about the ball. We talked about running the...
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs

Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access

WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win

Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
Bulls Celebrate Tony Bradley Victory in Post-Practice 3-Point Contest

Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto...
