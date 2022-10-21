Read full article on original website
Related
More apartments fuel Twin Cities housing growth
Growth in Twin Cities housing has undergone a significant shift toward more urban and high density living. The big picture: Developers added 22,327 housing units in 2021, the most in a year since 1987, according to a new annual housing report by the Met Council that analyzed municipal permits from across the metro.
luthersem.edu
Archives for October 23, 2022
When Peace Like a River (ELW 785) It is well, it is well, with my soul. It is well, it is well, with my soul. 2 Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,. And hath shed His own blood for my soul. Refrain. 3 He lives, oh, the bliss...
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Utah politicos are fighting over San Francisco crime
If you've noticed a lot of social media fights over San Francisco in recent days — it's not a sports thing. What happened: Gov. Spencer Cox ignited a firestorm last week when he blamed "progressive candidates and policies" for a Utah company closing its San Francisco storefront due to crime there.
Here's what Initiative 82 could mean for tipping in D.C.
For the second time in roughly four years, D.C. voters will determine how tipped workers get paid, this time through the Initiative 82 ballot measure.And just like last time, folks are confused.What’s happening: The initiative would require employers to pay minimum wage to tipped employees such as restaurant servers, nail salon workers, and valets regardless of how much they earn in tips. The increase would be gradual, with full implementation by 2027.Currently, employers can pay less than minimum wage as long as each employee makes enough in tips to meet or exceed $16.10 an hour.For example, Waiter A makes $5.35/hour from...
Arrest made in St. Paul double killing
A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men in St. Paul on Thursday. The St. Paul Police Department announced Friday lunchtime it has booked a 32-year-old local man into jail on suspicion of murder. It comes after two men were found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries...
How Florida has become less voter-friendly
Florida ranks 33rd in the nation for voting access, according to the nonpartisan 2022 Cost of Voting Index published in the Election Law Journal. What's happening: Some states made voting easier during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others, like Florida, which dropped five slots from 2020, made it more difficult. Context: The...
After a long period of hot and dry weather, Seattle rain returns
Oh, hello, October! 🌧️ Driving the news: A parade of rainstorms will keep western Washington wet all week, save for a short break in the middle, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.The first in the series of frontal systems arrived Sunday night, bringing a half inch or so of rain to the Puget Sound lowlands, according to NWS meteorologist Dev McMillian. Another .25 to . 50 inches — and some gusty winds, from the south — are expected with the front that arrives Tuesday, according to the weather service forecast. 🍂 Why it matters: "It's regular October weather,"...
Arizona advocates push for hiring more people with felony convictions
Arouet, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with criminal records find employment, hosted the Fair Chance Employment Symposium at the Arizona Biltmore on Friday.The foundation urges businesses to hire people with felony convictions.Why it matters: Private sector hiring policies and government policies can make it difficult for people with records to get jobs. About 450,000 Arizonans have felony convictions and about 100,000 have spent time in prison, Felicity Rose, the director of research and policy at the criminal justice reform organization FWD.us told the symposium.Jeff Korzenik, an investment strategist and prominent advocate of second-chance hiring, said 19 million Americans...
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
Michigan governor debate: Whitmer says Tudor Dixon is "dangerous"
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went on the offensive in Michigan's second and final gubernatorial debate on Tuesday, calling out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon for her views on COVID-19 and the 2020 election. Why it matters: Dixon is gaining ground after an impressive debate performance earlier this month, but Whitmer remains the...
Legislative control in Arizona could come down to five districts
All 90 seats in the state legislature are up for election. But with most of them either dominantly Democratic or Republican, it's really just a maximum of 15 seats in five districts that are considered competitive and that will determine which party controls the Senate and House. State of play: This will be the state's first election under its new legislative map, which was redrawn by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (AIRC) late last year. The commission determined districts' competitiveness using the outcomes of nine statewide races in the past three election cycles and the average vote spread — the...
Minnesota marks 20 years since the death of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone
It was 20 years ago today that a small plane carrying Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone crashed near Eveleth, Minn. Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia, three aides and two pilots died in the crash. The big picture: Wellstone was a larger-than-life figure in Minnesota politics and is still...
Teen pleads guilty to 24 charges in Michigan school shooting
Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school last year, pleaded guilty to all charges against him on Monday. Driving the news: Crumbley, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to 24 charges, which include four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism causing death for the Nov. 30 shooting.
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Northwest Arkansas
Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in NWA. Why it matters: Elected officials in Arkansas control and implement the state's $6 billion budget. They will manage the state's revenue surplus and statewide economic opportunity, along with poor health statistics, low education scores and climbing crime rates.
Fetterman's painful debate
Capitol Hill's reaction to the Pennsylvania Senate debate was brutal for Democratic nominee John Fetterman, from Democrats and Republicans alike. Why it matters: Multiple sources wondered why Fetterman agreed to debate when he clearly wasn’t ready. Fetterman struggled at times to respond to the moderators' questions, even with the assistance of a closed captioning device.
Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw...
Trail mix: Outside spending on Minnesota U.S. House race tops $10 million
Election Day is two weeks away. Here's a look at some of the latest developments on the Minnesota campaign trail. 🗳️ EARLY VOTING: More than 172,000 Minnesotans have already cast a ballot, with two weeks to go until the Nov. 8 election. That's about a quarter of the total number of absentee ballots cast in the 2018 midterm.
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0