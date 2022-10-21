ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A moving van pulled up to the front of Highway 59 Storage in Robertsdale with workers loading up the contents of a unit that had been leased by Rebekah McManus. McManus is being evicted.

McManus had brought the contents of a storage unit she won at auction in Mobile to the facility in Robertsdale. That’s where she discovered the cremains of 13 people . That started a journey of trying to reunite families with their loved ones.

New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer

Also among the contents, formerly owned by a now-defunct Mobile funeral home, a fetus . Its tiny body curled up in a jar. “He wasn’t full term,” says McManus. “He fits in the palm of your hand.”

One day after News 5 story aired about the police confiscating the fetus and beginning an investigation, McManus received a letter from the corporate office in Connecticut to get out by the end of the month.

“She told me she didn’t have a reason,” said McManus, who was totally blindsided by the move. “It’s not fair for her to evict me like that. I’ve never been late for rent, and never had a breach of contract. I feel like it’s unfair.”

A copy of the lease agreement lists no obvious cause for McManus to be kicked out. She has contacted an attorney. “You start legally with, if it doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t,” says attorney John Beck, “and then you let the lawyer kick in and figure out the best cause of action.”

In the meantime, she has moved out of the Robertsdale unit and into another storage facility but her focus remains the same, finding families and reuniting them with their loved ones.

“I still have five of the cremains left,” said McManus.

News 5 reached out to the property management company in Connecticut which declined to give a reason for the eviction or make any comment about this story.

