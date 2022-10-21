ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Atlanta and Charlotte square off in conference showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play. Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WWE is taking over Spectrum Center Monday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The "biggest" and "baddest" wrestlers are getting ready to take over Uptown Monday night. WWE Monday Night Raw will be at the Spectrum Center. The tour is returning to Charlotte for the first time in four years. Tickets for the big event are still available and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shriners and NFL alumni are community driven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may have noticed Eugene wasn't on the show Monday, that's because he was taking part in a very special event in Greenville, SC. He along with other NFL Alumni, came together for a very special cause to help raise money for neighbors in need battling different health issues.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportscasting

LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love Have Invested in an Obscure Sport That’s Taken the U.S. by Storm: ‘It’s a Watershed Moment’

Let's look at NBA superstars LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love's exciting investment, who else is joining them, and where this sport is headed next.  The post LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love Have Invested in an Obscure Sport That’s Taken the U.S. by Storm: ‘It’s a Watershed Moment’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.

