St. Hubert’s ending animal control services in 19 NJ municipalities
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will stop handing animal control services in the Garden State at the end of 2022. St. Hubert's will continue to operate its shelters in Madison and North Branch, but financial issues are forcing the organization to end its contract for animal control and rescue services in surrounding municipalities.
Hillsborough, NJ High School 2022 grad dies in car crash
HILLSBOROUGH — A member of the Hillsborough High School Class of 2022 was killed in a crash Thursday not far from the school. The crash involved several vehicles at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough around 6:20 a.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. One person died in the crash.
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Where are all the kids? NJ school enrollment falling in your district
TRENTON – New Jersey is a growing state, or at least was before the pandemic upended things, surpassing expectations to add 497,000 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Its public school system, on the other hand, is not. The trend predates the COVID-19 pandemic though was accelerated by...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
NJ Shore’s go-to restaurants and what to order when you get there
One of the best things about going down the shore along with the beach, boardwalk and nightlife are the great restaurants. I don't know about you but when I'm driving to Sea Isle City, my mouth is watering for a few slices of Manco and Manco pizza in Ocean City.
New study — NJ is the 6th best state to own an electric vehicle
In November, the country saw the passage of a revolutionary infrastructure law that put a $7.5 billion investment into electric vehicle chargers. This law will support a national network of chargers all over the country. Boy, they really want you to switch over to electric!. With the push for electric...
Early trick or treating on this NJ lake
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
Another toll hike coming in January on 2 major NJ roads
TRENTON – Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase by 3% again in January, under the budget adopted Tuesday by the agency that manages the toll roads. When the Turnpike Authority approved big toll increases in 2020 of 36% on the Turnpike and 27%...
NJ marijuana expungement backlog: What’s going on?
When New Jersey lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy approved the plan to make recreational marijuana legal, part of the agreement included a provision to wipe the slate clean for Garden State residents who had been convicted of possessing small amounts of pot. It turns out the process is a bit...
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
Lakewood, NJ replants trees chopped down to drive away homeless
LAKEWOOD — They're smaller than their predecessors, but new trees at Lakewood town square have finally been planted after the township removed them over the summer to deter the homeless. New plantings were added to the plaza over the weekend, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop. Mayor Ray...
NJ lawmaker wants to extend school day, school year to address learning loss
Alarmed by the latest round of assessment figures for New Jersey students, a state senator is pushing legislation that would permit certain districts to extend the school day or the school year. A bill from Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, would establish a three-year pilot program within the Department of Education...
Will NJ school kids be forced to get the COVID vax? (Opinion)
The CDC recently decided to recommend adding the COVID vax to the schedule of childhood vaccines. Many states have stepped up to push back saying that there is no way the vax should be required as a prerequisite for attending public schools. The Florida surgeon general stepped up to say...
NJ street named for one of WWII’s all-Black, female postal group
It’s not often you get to hear from a 100-year-old veteran that is also a New Jersey native. Not only do we get to hear her story, but New Jerseyans can now visit what was formerly known as North Oraton Parkway and Davis Place to see the new and improved Gladys Eva Blount Way.
Brio Italian Grille Permanently Closed in Lawrenceville, NJ
After giving it a second chance, Brio Italian Grille in Quaker Bridge Mall has now permanently closed, according to its website. Darn. I know a lot of my friends liked its Happy Hour with their cocktails and small plates (I loved the Bruschetta Sampler) and of course all the great Italian food.
NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming
TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
