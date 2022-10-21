Read full article on original website
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
leoweekly.com
White Reaper Announces ‘Asking for a Ride’ Tour Starts In Lexington And Ends In Louisville
White Reaper, a beloved garage rock band from Louisville, announced their “Asking for a Ride” tour on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The tour will begin in Lexington at The Burl on Feb. 7, and ends in Louisville at Headliners on March 25. The band is touring with fellow head...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
wdrb.com
Legend of Louisville's Witches' Tree and the offerings left hanging in its twisted branches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the leaves start to change and that chill in the air becomes noticeable, people almost seem to fly down 6th Street to Old Louisville. A legend grows there, some 130 years after it sprouted. "This is our local spooky tree, the Witches' Tree," said Angelique...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
Pizza Marketplace
Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville
It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
Photographer, Videographer Capture Extraordinary Beauty of Fall in Kentucky [PHOTOS, VIDEO]
Every year, I look forward to that period of time when fall foliage is at its peak in my western Kentucky neck of the woods. But we often don't get full, vibrant colors until we get closer to Halloween and into November. And you HAVE to catch it at the...
You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022. The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce. Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac...
WKYT 27
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!. This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary. We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dry pattern will finally take a break. Rounds of showers & storms will push through the region for the middle of the week. We have been dry for a while now and any round of rain will give us some relief. I just don’t see this push of showers & storms giving us total relief from our long dry streak of weather. In most cases, we only pick up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of accumulation. While it is at least something to report it isn’t very much at all.
Last day to bid on Kentucky’s out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
There is less than one day left to place bids on used equipment from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's online auction.
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
WKYT 27
Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal. One such meeting was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 office in Morehead. The purpose was to make sure the manpower, salt and trucks are in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming colder months.
spectrumnews1.com
Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
leoweekly.com
Cafe Lou Lou Owner To Open New Location In Former Decca Spot
The owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink is taking over the space left vacant by Decca to open a new concept called Lou Lou on Market. Jared Fox Matthews says his goal is to open by either mid-December or early January. Lou Lou Food & Drink has thrived for...
Wave 3
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
Here's what you need to know about Louisville Hot Brown Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare yourselves for a week of Louisville's signature sandwich: the Hot Brown. Louisville Tourism has collaborated with over a dozen local restaurants to generate the inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week. The week will encourage locals and visitors to feast upon Louisville’s 'most famous dish' by dining...
