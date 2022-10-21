ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WBKR

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022. The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce. Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!. This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary. We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dry pattern will finally take a break. Rounds of showers & storms will push through the region for the middle of the week. We have been dry for a while now and any round of rain will give us some relief. I just don’t see this push of showers & storms giving us total relief from our long dry streak of weather. In most cases, we only pick up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of accumulation. While it is at least something to report it isn’t very much at all.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal. One such meeting was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 office in Morehead. The purpose was to make sure the manpower, salt and trucks are in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming colder months.
MOREHEAD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move

Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's what you need to know about Louisville Hot Brown Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare yourselves for a week of Louisville's signature sandwich: the Hot Brown. Louisville Tourism has collaborated with over a dozen local restaurants to generate the inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week. The week will encourage locals and visitors to feast upon Louisville’s 'most famous dish' by dining...
LOUISVILLE, KY

