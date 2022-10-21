ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

One dead at the Ashford peanut mill

One dead at the Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year

COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Eater

Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following

Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
EVERGREEN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan City Schools hire first career coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis

UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Ana Kimber

The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week

The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County Superintendent stepping down

Dale County Superintendent stepping down
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
GENEVA, AL
WTVM

Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
HARTFORD, AL

