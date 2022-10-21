Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
WSFA
Butler County residents to vote on future of city school systems
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County voters could soon make it more challenging to separate from the county school system. An amendment on the 2022 ballot would prevent any city from creating its own school system without a county vote. “I don’t see a need for a separate school...
wtvy.com
Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
wtvy.com
One dead at the Ashford peanut mill
Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness. State test scores are up, but "there's work still to be done" Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve in math, according to the nation’s report card.
wdhn.com
Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year
COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
Eater
Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following
Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
wtvy.com
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two school board members will voice concerns about an embarrassing incident involving Dothan High’s head football coach and how the matter has been handled. Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones will meet with reporters on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Coach Jed Kennedy. He is off...
wtvy.com
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials. Updated: 8 hours ago. Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all...
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
wtvy.com
Dale County Superintendent stepping down
Providence Eagles own Chapel Stickler takes home this week's Player of the Week. The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio. City working to make downtown desirable for developers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The city applied for a state grant that would...
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
WTVM
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
wtvy.com
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
