ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brockton, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Historic Enterprise water tower demolished

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Death at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)— An industrial accident involving a tractor at the Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford has left one man dead. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, the man has been identified as Glenn Pate. It is believed he was the owner of the Dixie Peanut Co. The...
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
washingtoncounty.news

Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County

A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year

COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3.
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
HARTFORD, AL
wtvy.com

Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Leisure Services provided a unique fall activity for kids. The Pumpkin Dunk was a splash at the Westgate Wellness Pool. Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out. Parents joined in on the fun showing the little ones how the pumpkins could keep them afloat. The Halloween mood was set with a smoke machine and spider and skeleton decorations.
DOTHAN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar

SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
MONTEVALLO, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy