wdhn.com
Historic Enterprise water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
wdhn.com
A new restaurant opens in Downtown Geneva showing the city’s diversity
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Two Rivers has taken a giant stride in diversity. One of the first black-owned businesses ever to open was on hand for the historic occasion on East Town Avenue in the Downtown District. With the snip of a scissor, Dexter and Alyssa...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
wdhn.com
Death at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)— An industrial accident involving a tractor at the Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford has left one man dead. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, the man has been identified as Glenn Pate. It is believed he was the owner of the Dixie Peanut Co. The...
wdhn.com
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
wdhn.com
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
wdhn.com
Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year
COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
wtvy.com
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
fosterfollynews.net
Sarah Moody of Bascom, Florida to Wed Jordan Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022 in Chipley
Sarah Elizabeth Moody, of Bascom, Florida will wed Jordan Lee Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022. Moody is a graduate of Malone High School and alumnus of Florida Panhandle Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Smothers, a lifelong resident of Chipley, graduated from Chipley High School and is...
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
wtvy.com
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
wtvy.com
Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Leisure Services provided a unique fall activity for kids. The Pumpkin Dunk was a splash at the Westgate Wellness Pool. Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out. Parents joined in on the fun showing the little ones how the pumpkins could keep them afloat. The Halloween mood was set with a smoke machine and spider and skeleton decorations.
elmoreautauganews.com
Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar
SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
