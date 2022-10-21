Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan declares 'you are what your record says' as Cleveland Browns fall to 2-5 on season
BALTIMORE — You know, through the years (a lot of years), we have lost here at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, and those losses have come in all shapes and sizes. This one takes on an identity, too, as the Browns are out-pointed by the Ravens 23-20. Now listen,...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plows into Steelers defenders: 'I'm sorry. I needed that'
MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa lowered his shoulders and his helmet and plowed into a human wall of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders. Twice. For most quarterbacks, that's not recommended. But we move on, brush it off as a player just trying to pick up extra yardage for his team. ...
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders left no room for a comeback as they pulled away from the Houston Texans in the second half of their eventual 38-20 win
Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf
There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
Jevon Holland shows he’s already an elite safety as Miami Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers
Second-year Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has been among the best players at his position in the NFL this season.
Three takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Atlanta Falcons
Quarterback Joe Burrow and his terrific targets help the defending AFC champions improve to 4-3.
Chargers DB JC Jackson was carted off field, initial reports are a dislocated kneecap
J.C. Jackson’s first season with the Los Angeles Chargers appears to be over. The Immokalee High graduate went to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury while covering Marquise Goodwin late in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted off the field in an air...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
Second-half TDs don’t happen with Bengals defense
CINCINNATI — I heard you Zac. In fact, I wrote a column on Sept. 30 that stated I still believe the Cincinnati Bengals will make it back to the Super Bowl on the wings of its defense. After the Bengals romped Atlanta 35-17 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, Taylor...
Forde-Yard Dash: Pros, Cons of an Expanded CFP Calendar
A 12-team field would bring fundamental changes that fans will have to prepare for.
Dolphins Make Three Moves, Including Signing OT Brandon Shell To Active Roster
Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.
