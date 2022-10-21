ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

The Greeneville Sun

Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf

There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss

Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Portsmouth Times

Second-half TDs don’t happen with Bengals defense

CINCINNATI — I heard you Zac. In fact, I wrote a column on Sept. 30 that stated I still believe the Cincinnati Bengals will make it back to the Super Bowl on the wings of its defense. After the Bengals romped Atlanta 35-17 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, Taylor...
CINCINNATI, OH

