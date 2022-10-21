Read full article on original website
Cassyette announces European / UK 2023 tour
Nu gen star Cassyette will set off on a European tour ahead of the release of her debut mixtape SAD GIRL
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
NME
FLO: “UK R&B is coming back”
FLO have declared that UK R&B is coming back in a new interview with NME. Speaking on the red carpet at the Rated Awards, in a video you can watch above, when asked whether there was an R&B scene in the UK, Renée said: “It’s here, it’s so alive, so it just feels good to be seen and recognised for it”, before Stella interjected: “I feel like before that [R&B] was almost pop and then pop became what you think of pop now and so I feel like it’s coming back especially in America, so we need to bring it over here.”
NME
The Reytons announce huge homecoming show at Sheffield Arena
The Reytons have announced details of a huge homecoming show next year. The band will play will play the Sheffield Arena in September 2023 and tickets go on general sale from 10am on October 28. You can buy tickets for the show here. The band’s last South Yorkshire show saw...
Slipped Disc
UK orchestras are given a delay of execution
We were expecting a bloodbath tomorrow when Arts Council England was due to announce allocations for the next three years. Two London orchestras were thought to be at risk, together with English National Opera and some smaller orgs. However, due to the change of prime minister, the announcement has been...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
British passenger, 63, is found dead by his wife on board flight from UK to Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the...
BBC
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
NME
Fur announce return to Kuala Lumpur for December concert
UK indie band Fur have announced a concert in Kuala Lumpur this December in their first concert in the city since 2018. Fur will perform at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur on December 11 in an intimate showcase that is set to highlight their recently released EP ‘Oldies & Goldies’, as well as their crowd-favourite singles ‘If You Know That I’m Lonely’, ‘Angel Eyes’ and ‘Grow Up’ among others.
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
NME
Posthumous XXXTENTACION documentary ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ screening details announced
A new XXXTENTACION documentary, titled ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ is set to be screened in London, Paris and Berlin next month, in advance of its international streaming launch. Check out further details below. The film, which was originally released on streaming service Hulu in the US in May,...
NME
Listen to Sam Fender’s new song ‘Wild Grey Ocean’
Sam Fender has today (October 25) shared ‘Wild Grey Ocean’, a song lifted from the upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘Seventeen Going Under’. ‘Wild Grey Ocean’ sees Fender reflect on past love and loss atop sparse piano keys and steady percussive cymbals. “The wild grey ocean, buried in my eyes” Fender sings broodingly on the track’s opening verse, “The coarse town muscles through weekdays and nine to fives.” Listen to the song below.
BBC
Person claims £5m Birmingham lottery prize
A ticket-holder has come forward to claim a Lottery prize worth more than £5m. Camelot said a ticket which matched all six numbers was bought in Birmingham for the draw on 28 September 2022. It said the claim will now be checked before the money is handed over. Players...
BBC
Blue Peter - Pudsey's Three in a Row
Are you up for a speedy, simple but super cute challenge? All you need to do is find three in a row!. Look out for Pudsey, Blush, Henry and the Blue Peter Badge AND for an extra challenge, why not write a poem about Pudsey, Blush, Henry and the BP badge in the comments ✨
Heathrow says it needs 25,000 more staff; Barclays beats forecasts with £2bn profits – business live
Heathrow warns it could cap passenger numbers on busiest days over Christmas, while banks report bumper profits
My stash of old stamps is beautiful. Why make them unnecessarily obsolete? | Dale Berning Sawa
Royal Mail has given us 100 days to use or exchange them, but we stand to lose a lot more than we gain, asks freelance writer Dale Berning Sawa
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
