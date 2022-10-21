FLO have declared that UK R&B is coming back in a new interview with NME. Speaking on the red carpet at the Rated Awards, in a video you can watch above, when asked whether there was an R&B scene in the UK, Renée said: “It’s here, it’s so alive, so it just feels good to be seen and recognised for it”, before Stella interjected: “I feel like before that [R&B] was almost pop and then pop became what you think of pop now and so I feel like it’s coming back especially in America, so we need to bring it over here.”

12 HOURS AGO