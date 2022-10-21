Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Mega Job Fair Coming to FLA Live Arena Thursday; 6,500 Positions Available
If you are in search of a job, the last Mega Job Fair of 2022 is coming soon. The event will be held Thursday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway in Sunrise. The job fair features 6,500 positions all...
CBS News
Get Hired! Companies looking to fill 6,500 positions at mega-job fair in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at an upcoming mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena,...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Click10.com
South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
WSVN-TV
Girl Power Rocks event honored Miami-Dade Mayor with trailblazer award
MIAMI (WSVN) - A weekend of celebration for a South Florida organization that empowers girls. Girl Power Rocks hosted its Brunch and Swing Weekend with fun and golf, Sunday. Supporters gathered for an annual brunch, which was on hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendees were treated to food and music...
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
communitynewspapers.com
It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system
Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six
Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
WSVN-TV
Knaus Berry Farm reopens today
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The smell of sweet cinnamon buns is in the air at Knaus Berry Farm. Located at 15980 SW 248th Street in Homestead, the illustrious farm reopens Tuesday. They are known for their U-Pick strawberry fields and freshly baked goods. “Every year it’s always worth it,” said...
WSVN-TV
A trio of restaurants you can enjoy on sea and land
Pulling your car up to a fast food window for a meal — that’s easy. Finding the right spot to dock your boat for a dynamite dining experience — that’s something else. Deco’s found a trio of restaurants to make you say, “land, ho!”
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board to decide future of superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board held a meeting to decide the future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright has been on the job for less than a year as the leader of the BCPS district, and all that is needed to remove her from her position is a majority to vote her out. Five members on the board weren’t elected to their positions.
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
NBC Miami
Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties
The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but starting Monday, October 24, eligible voters are able to participate in early voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11 are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether you are...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Click10.com
FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
WSVN-TV
South Florida elections officials make final preps ahead of start of early voting
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Elections officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are ready for South Florida voters to hit the polls for two weeks of early voting. Beginning Monday morning, registered voters will be able to voice their choice early ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Local elections...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Miami-Dade After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike remain closed in Miami-Dade County after a morning multi-vehicle crash. The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. just before the exit to Okeechobee Road and may have involved as many as six vehicles. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on...
floridapolitics.com
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
