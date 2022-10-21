Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Women's Health
'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Women's Health
Does Lino Die At The End Of Netflix's 'From Scratch?' The Ending, Explained
Netflix's new limited series, From Scratch, has it all: romance, travel, and prime cooking content. Oh, and it will make you cry buckets. From Scratch, which dropped on Oct. 21 and now ranks no. 2 on the streamer's charts, follows a young artist named Amy (played by Zoe Saldaña) in Florence. She meets a chef named Lino, (played by Eugenio Mastrandrea) and they embark on a passionate affair. They fall madly, deeply in love, and they eventually decide to move to Los Angeles together, so that Amy can pursue her art career.
Women's Health
Nabela Noor On How She Learned To Celebrate 'Little Moments Of Goodness'
“Pockets of Peace” is what Nabela Noor calls the visual gratitude journal in which she offers glimpses into her small daily wins for her 7 million TikTok followers. Born during the pandemic two years ago and originally named “Quarantine Routine,” the video series plays a key role in Nabela’s self-care regimen and has evolved along with the times (hello, name change!) and its creator’s life (8-month-old daughter Amalia is now a mainstay).
Women's Health
Mariah Carey Just Shared An Epic Twinning Photo With Her Daughter Monroe, And It Is Everything
Mariah Carey just shared the sweetest "twinning" moment with her daughter, Monroe, on Twitter and Instagram. The two can be seen rockin' the same hairstyle and matching miniskirts in the photos. Mariah has shared several adorable twinning moments in the past, too. Big news for Mariah Carey fans today: Mimi...
Women's Health
Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Dance Moves And Epic Abs In A Cropped Sweatshirt While Dancing In An IG Video
Julianne Hough flaunted her sculpted abs in a cropped sweatshirt while dancing in a new Instagram video. The 34-year-old celeb enjoys toning her full body through various group exercise classes, such as SoulCyle and Barry's Bootcamp. Julianne enjoys starting her day with some lemon water and shares that one of...
Women's Health
Okay, Who’s Going To Die In The ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season Finale?
Gird your loins dragons (is that anything?), because the House of the Dragon finale is almost here. And folks, it looks like it's going to be a big one. It wouldn't be a Thrones-adjacent property if we didn't lose a few people along the way, and I'm afraid this finale will be no different. So who will live? Who will die? Who will lose an eye? Here's what we know based on the book.
Women's Health
Incredible Halloween nail designs that take 'spooky manicures' to the next level
The best thing about Halloween? Dressing up. The worst thing about Halloween? You can only (really) wear your costume for one night only. But Halloween nails? Heck, you can rock those throughout all of October!. It's possible to opt for something subtle, like Holly Willoughby's black French tips, but we...
Women's Health
The exact concealer Julia Roberts uses for a ‘natural’ radiant glow at 54
Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts received the Icon Award (something we’ve all been calling her for years!) at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala last week. She was absolutely glowing at the event—and thankfully we have the details on the powerhouse product that helped her achieve a radiant complexion: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer.
Girl Group FLO Is Ushering In A New Era Of RB
The group is enjoying a meteoric online rise after their hit single “Cardboard Box” — and proving that the genre is far from dead.
Comments / 0