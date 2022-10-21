Read full article on original website
whbl.com
James Post
James M. Post, age 84, of Green Bay, formerly of Sheboygan, died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born in Sheboygan on October 2, 1938, the son of the late Clyde and Henrietta Lauz Post. James attended local schools and graduated...
Clifford Schwarz
Clifford O. Schwarz, 92, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October. 21, 2022. He was born April 12, 1930, in Sheboygan to the late Frederic and Hildegarde. (Fobian) Schwarz. Clifford attended Lincoln Elementary and Sheboygan Central High School. On January 7, 1950, he was united in...
Marianne Sebald
Marianne E. Sebald, age 82, of Sheboygan passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born in Sheboygan on December 26, 1939, to the late Charles and Helen (Shalvit) Zelles. After graduating from Central High School in 1958, Marianne obtained her certified. medical assistant degree in 1965 in Sheboygan....
SASD Proposal Concerning Transgender Content in Middle School Curriculum Sparks Call to Action Tonight
A proposal to consider an addendum to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Human Growth and Development curriculum has prompted a call to action at tonight’s Board of Education meeting. The center of interest is the planned 10-minute discussion on amending the middle school curriculum reportedly concerning transgender issues.
Next Sheboygan County Budget Gets Preview, Hearing Tonight
Sheboygan County residents will get a preview of how tax dollars will be spent next year when the County Board meets tonight. The 6 p.m. meeting in the County Courthouse will have a presentation of that budget proposal from County Administrator Adam Payne, followed by a public hearing on the proposal. After that hearing and a review, the Budget will be sent back to the Finance Committee before being sent to the full County Board during its November meeting.
Denise DePagter
Denise M. DePagter, 65, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born April. 22, 1957, in Sheboygan to Roland and Judith (Hendricks) Monte. Denise graduated from South High. School with the Class of 1975. Denise worked at American Excelsior for 20 years. Denise loved to travel...
William Wulff
William H. Wulff, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Cedar Grove on Monday, October 24, 2022 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Bill was born May 22, 1933 in Milwaukee, the son of Carl A. and Eveline L. (nee Hovener) Wulff and grew up in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1951, and went on to earn a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin.
Dale Cherney
Dale Cherney passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was. surely greeted by his lifelong friend with their usual “Morning Doc” “Morning Stock” ritual. wearing their white t-shirts and an open chair to talk shop with his barber friend. Dale...
JoAnn Gatzke
JoAnn Gatzke, 84, of Waldo, passed away peacefully on. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Community. Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, surrounded by loved ones. JoAnn (Miller) Gatzke was born February 11, 1938, to Horton and. Waleska (née Wriedt) Miller Hoffmann. She was a 1954 graduate. of Plymouth...
Randy Meyer
Randy H. Meyer, age 62 of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1960 in Plymouth, WI, the son of late Harvey and Harriet (Kammerer) Meyer. On August 28 th , 1982, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Kolar at...
