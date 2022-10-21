Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast gets $200 million federal grant to build second battery plant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be funneled into battery manufacturing nationwide, and Microvast in Clarksville is among the select group receiving funding. The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, announced this week the first set of projects to expand domestic...
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 23-29
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
smokeybarn.com
NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large brush fire
First responders from Nashville spent several hours fighting a Sunday brush fire that caused extensive property damage in the Buffalo Road area.
franklinis.com
Your Guide to The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin is a hub for beloved local businesses and performance venues. This shopping and entertainment complex has been around for nearly a century and has worn many different hats. Now housing stores, restaurants and countless live performances, The Factory has proven to be a staple in the Franklin community. Keep reading to learn more about this unique venue’s past, present, and future.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past week
Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed.
Cheatham County cracking down on drivers illegally passing school buses
The Sheriff's Office says bus drivers are calling everyday, saying drivers have illegally passed their stopped buses.
Sidelines
MTSU police chief gives more details about parking garage arrest
Middle Tennessee State University Police Department Chief Edwin Kaup addressed the Student Government Association Thursday concerning an arrest on Oct. 5 in the True Blue Avenue parking garage. Kaup revealed information previously unknown and answered questions about the incident. MTSU Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given of the...
Families plan to file lawsuit against Lucky Ladd Farms after E. coli report
Lucky Ladd Farms is responding to claims that they were negligent after a child died from catching E. coli. Three families have gotten an attorney and they’re planning to file a lawsuit against them.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar
Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
'Gridlock' traffic and wrecks return on I-65 following the pandemic
For some drivers in Williamson County, it feels like traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels... or worse.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police to conduct night fire training Oct. 24, 25 and 27
Sheriff and Police departments would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department will be conducting night fire training on October 24, 25, and 27th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Greenbrier Home Ignites, First Responders On Scene
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A home in Greenbrier ignited Friday afternoon causing significant damage to the structure and triggering a multi-agency response. The home, located in the 3000 block of Lights Chapel Rd MAP, was already fully involved when firefighters arrived. Firefighters with the Greenbrier Fire Department were the first on the scene and quickly contained the fire but the home sustained heavy damage.
