clarksvillenow.com

TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 23-29

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
MANCHESTER, TN
smokeybarn.com

NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

Your Guide to The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin is a hub for beloved local businesses and performance venues. This shopping and entertainment complex has been around for nearly a century and has worn many different hats. Now housing stores, restaurants and countless live performances, The Factory has proven to be a staple in the Franklin community. Keep reading to learn more about this unique venue’s past, present, and future.
FRANKLIN, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

MTSU police chief gives more details about parking garage arrest

Middle Tennessee State University Police Department Chief Edwin Kaup addressed the Student Government Association Thursday concerning an arrest on Oct. 5 in the True Blue Avenue parking garage. Kaup revealed information previously unknown and answered questions about the incident. MTSU Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given of the...
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar

Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Greenbrier Home Ignites, First Responders On Scene

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A home in Greenbrier ignited Friday afternoon causing significant damage to the structure and triggering a multi-agency response. The home, located in the 3000 block of Lights Chapel Rd MAP, was already fully involved when firefighters arrived. Firefighters with the Greenbrier Fire Department were the first on the scene and quickly contained the fire but the home sustained heavy damage.
