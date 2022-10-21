Read full article on original website
Freshman in custody for bringing Airsoft gun to Macomb County high school
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at Clintondale High School— the same day the accused Oxford shooter pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, for killing four students in a mass shooting in November.
Teenager charged in slaying of Lyft driver
A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge
Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver.
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
Flint man arrested after TikTok video showed him hitting young child in face, sheriff says
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Authorities say a Flint man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree child abuse after a video of the man hitting a child under 5 years old in the face went viral on the social media platform TikTok. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, was arraigned Saturday,...
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
Crumbley's bombshell admission
Good morning. It's Tuesday. Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to all 24 counts with which he was charged in connection to the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where four students died and six others and a teacher were injured. That includes first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, homicide and assault with intent to murder.
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
Gov. Whitmer Makes a Statement on Oxford Shooter Pleading Guilty
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the Oxford High School shooter pled guilty to all charges on Monday:. “My thoughts are with the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High. I hope this outcome offers them some peace after last year’s horrific shooting.”. “I want to...
Metro Detroit mother using teddy bear decal to notify first responders about a child with special needs
(FOX 2) - The next teddy bear someone sees around Southeast Michigan not be fluffy and warm, but a sticker peeking out from behind a window. Not just a physical object for comfort, one Metro Detroit mom is hoping to turn the brown bear with a white shirt that reads "I'm here" into the universal sign for all first responders that there is a special needs person that lives nearby.
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
Student arrested after BB gun brought to high school in Clinton Township
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student was arrested for bringing a BB gun to a high school in Clinton Township, police said. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) at Clintondale High School, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the school on reports of...
Suspect arrested in Berkley, Troy, Royal Oak bank robberies
A bank robber who authorities say is Eddie Flint, of Troy, seen here in surveillance footage from Royal Oak, reportedly fled to Las Vegas, but local police departments and the FBI were able to have him taken into custody when he arrived in Nevada. File security footage provided by the...
Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
Detroit grandma arraigned on assault, abuse charges after allegedly stabbing 2-year-old grandson in the head
A 56-year-old Detroit grandmother has been arraigned on child abuse and assault charges after allegedly stabbing her own grandson last week.
Suspect dead, victim hospitalized after 13-hour standoff with DPD
A suspect is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the man allegedly assaulted her for several hours. The thirteen hour standoff ended when Detroit police shot the suspect who they say raised...
Homeowner wants guard rail fixed in front of her house in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman who lives in a Pontiac house says a damaged guard rail in front of her home is no way to live. The guard rail shows how dangerous the area can be because of an accident. The homeowner wants the city to do something about...
