Macomb County, MI

The Oakland Press

Teenager charged in slaying of Lyft driver

A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide

LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Crumbley's bombshell admission

Good morning. It's Tuesday. Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to all 24 counts with which he was charged in connection to the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where four students died and six others and a teacher were injured. That includes first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, homicide and assault with intent to murder.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit mother using teddy bear decal to notify first responders about a child with special needs

(FOX 2) - The next teddy bear someone sees around Southeast Michigan not be fluffy and warm, but a sticker peeking out from behind a window. Not just a physical object for comfort, one Metro Detroit mom is hoping to turn the brown bear with a white shirt that reads "I'm here" into the universal sign for all first responders that there is a special needs person that lives nearby.
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Suspect arrested in Berkley, Troy, Royal Oak bank robberies

A bank robber who authorities say is Eddie Flint, of Troy, seen here in surveillance footage from Royal Oak, reportedly fled to Las Vegas, but local police departments and the FBI were able to have him taken into custody when he arrived in Nevada. File security footage provided by the...
BERKLEY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
PONTIAC, MI

