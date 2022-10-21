ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lawyer decries 'outrageous' suggestion Scientology is paying for his client's rape lawsuit against Paul Haggis

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpqHk_0ii5Kbc800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKs6K_0ii5Kbc800
Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis is seen in New York Supreme Court.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

  • Haleigh Breest is suing Paul Haggis, alleging he raped her at his apartment in 2013.
  • In court Thursday, Haggis' attorney said Breest is lying and that Scientologists may be behind her claim.
  • Breest's attorney said Haggis' attorneys suggested his firm is being paid by the Scientologists.

A lawyer representing Paul Haggis' rape accuser complained in court on Thursday about the "outrageous" suggestion that his firm is being paid by the Church of Scientology.

Haggis, the Oscar-winning writer and director behind the films "Crash" and "Million Dollar Baby," left the church in 2009 and told the New Yorker two years later that the church would likely frame him in a scandal for retribution.

He's currently standing trial in New York Supreme Court in a civil case brought by Haleigh Breest , a publicist who alleges Haggis raped her at his Manhattan apartment in 2013. She's asking the jury to award her unspecified damages. Haggis claims the sex was consensual.

In court on Thursday, Ilann Maazel, whose firm is representing Breest, complained that Haggis' lawyers suggested while questioning Breest's therapist the day before that his firm is being paid by the Scientologists. Haggis' attorneys, Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about the claim.

"It was outrageous for them to suggest that," Maazel said in court on Thursday. "We've received no money whatsoever from the Church of Scientology."

"They are smearing my law firm — a preeminent civil rights firm in the city," Maazel added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDJXv_0ii5Kbc800
Haleigh Breest, center, is pictured with her lawyers Zoe Salzman, left, and Ilann Maazel, right, in New York court on October 17, 2022.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Maazel asked Judge Sabrina Kraus to stop any line of questioning suggesting that his firm is being paid by the Scientologists. But in a pre-trial ruling , Kraus allowed Haggis' lawyers to argue that Scientologists are behind the allegation. She reiterated Thursday that Haggis' lawyers would be allowed to continue exploring that theory during the trial.

"I'm not going to preclude them from asking about it," she said.

In opening statements , Zoe Salzman, one of Breest's lawyers, said Haggis has already admitted he doesn't have any proof the Church of Scientology was involved.

But Chaudhry pointed out that Haggis doesn't have the burden of proof because he didn't file the lawsuit.

Nevertheless, Chaudhry said the circumstantial evidence that the Scientologists are involved will be "strong."

"The Church of Scientology is very successful at destroying its enemies without leaving a single fingerprint behind," Chaudhry said.

Salzman also asked if Breest had ever been a member of the Church of Scientology, had a family member who was, ever attended a Scientology event, or even been into on of the church's buildings.

Breest answered "No" every time and also said Scientologists had never encouraged her to come forward or offered her any support whatsoever.

In court on Friday, Salzman sought to finally put the Scientology question to rest.

She had Breest point out on the stand that the firm representing her, Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel, hasn't even been paid for their work yet. They were hired for a "contingency fee," meaning they only get paid if they win the case, at which point they get a cut of the damages.

Karin Pouw, a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology, told Insider on Friday that "the church has nothing to do with the claims against Haggis nor does it have any relation to his accusers."

"I repeat: the church has nothing to do with Haggis' accusers nor their attorneys. The church has never been involved in any way, financially or other," Pouw added.

"Haggis, a con man, continues to shop his scripted story to any who will buy it."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGET

Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Scientology Shut Down By Supreme Court In Bid To Keep Danny Masterson's Alleged Victims' Civil Battle Out Of Public Eye

Danny Masterson's alleged victims just got a huge win. The US Supreme Court has shut down the Church of Scientology's plea to keep a civil battle with four women who accused the actor of sexual assault out of the public eye. RadarOnline.com can report the monumental decision was made on Monday. Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration. Four females — and one of their husbands —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Charles Manson follower denied parole by California governor

A Charles Manson disciple who killed a man with a fork and scribbled messages in his blood was denied parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. A parole board had recommended 74-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel for release in May, but Newsom had the final say. “Beyond the brutal murders she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'It's Horrible Timing:' Danny Masterson Demands Criminal Trial Be Delayed Due To Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads In Race For L.A. Mayor

Danny Masterson asked the court to delay his criminal trial due to an unusual circumstance. The former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. The actor showed up to court with his lawyer, Philip Cohen, on Monday, who argued that the timing of Caruso's commercials is "horrible" for his client. He asked that Masterson's trial be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life Following Rape Conviction

Kaalan Walker, known for his role in the 2018 SuperFly remake, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in connection with multiple rape convictions. Per the Los Angeles Times, Walker was sentenced on Monday following his April conviction on multiple counts including forcible rape, statutory rape, and rape by intoxication. Complex has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment.
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
RadarOnline

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Being Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is allegedly being dragged into Danny Masterson's rape trial. The prosecution is reportedly planning to call the ex-Scientologist, who is, of course, Elvis Presley's daughter, to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned. Lisa Marie was a longtime Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after Elvis passed away, but she began slowly cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012. She could flip Masterson's whole case around if she takes the witness stand.The That '70s Show actor is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.Despite his plea to delay the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Judge Rules Cardi B Can Proceed With Collections Against Blogger Who Owes Her $3 Million For Drug Accusations

A federal judge has ruled that Cardi B can move forward with seizing assets and property owned by blogger Tasha K — to collect on the $3 million the rapper is owed, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court has denied a motion brought by Tasha seeking to pause collections until a decision was made in her appeal of the judgment. Cardi argued that Tasha needed to put up a $3 million bond for the appeal to be considered proper. At a recent hearing, the court agreed with the Bodak Yellow rapper. The judge ordered that...
GEORGIA STATE
Insider

Insider

641K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy