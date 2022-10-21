Several teams were on bye in the SEC this weekend, but critical aspects of the Western division were revealed. I’ve already written off Alabama as a legitimate contender. Would it totally shock me if they ran the table and ended up winning the SEC? No, but it would shock me if they won the National Championship. In my mind, they still have too many holes on both sides of the ball; they could easily have 2-3 losses already. But I, and many others, have done this before. Writing off Nick Saban is never a wise decision because it’s usually around this time of year when his teams begin to turn it on.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO