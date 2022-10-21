ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

sportstalkatl.com

Three things we learned in the SEC from Week 8

Several teams were on bye in the SEC this weekend, but critical aspects of the Western division were revealed. I’ve already written off Alabama as a legitimate contender. Would it totally shock me if they ran the table and ended up winning the SEC? No, but it would shock me if they won the National Championship. In my mind, they still have too many holes on both sides of the ball; they could easily have 2-3 losses already. But I, and many others, have done this before. Writing off Nick Saban is never a wise decision because it’s usually around this time of year when his teams begin to turn it on.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SEC names three Tigers as Football Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Louisiana State University football players have earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after their win against Ole Miss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU fined $250,000 for rushing of the field after Ole Miss win

LSU will pay a fine of $250,000 after fans rushed the field following the football team's win on Saturday. This was the first time fans have rushed the field since 2018, when the Tigers beat No. 7 Georgia 36-16, which resulted in a $100,000 fine. The price of fans rushing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU

After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Rebels fell 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 15. They weren’t the only formerly undefeated top 10 team to fall in the rankings. UCLA went from No. 9 down to No. 12 following a 45-30 loss to Oregon in Eugene. While Ole Miss is now 7-1 on the year, UCLA dropped to 6-1 on the year.
OXFORD, MS
LSU Reveille

Opinion: LSU's strategic planning is yielding results

A new strategic plan is in the works to guide LSU through the next several years implementing its scholarship first agenda. Coupled with its recent completion of the Fierce for the Future campaign, the university is well on its way to solidifying its new direction in its budding love for strategic planning and, hopefully, the dollars associated with it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
brproud.com

LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Our Lady of the Lake: LSU Student Health won’t start charging students for therapy following donation, partnership

Note: The Reveille is dedicating an investigative series to the operations of the Student Health Center. This is the third part of an ongoing series. An Our Lady of the Lake representative denied rumors that the Student Health Center will begin charging students for therapeutic services starting in the spring of 2023 when Our Lady of the Lake takes over operations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge transportation logistics company bought by Indiana firm

Grammer Logistics, an Indiana industrial logistics firm, has purchased Logistics Management Resources, a Baton Rouge provider of transportation management services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Opened in 1981, LMR provides third-party management services, such as scheduling, invoicing and bid management, for trucking companies. It is headquartered on Perkins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court

Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
GEISMAR, LA

