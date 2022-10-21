Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eddie Redmayne went to nursing school
Eddie Redmayne attended nursing school to prepare for his role on 'The Good Nurse.'. The 40-year-old actor stars as serial killer Charles Cullen - who confessed to murdering up to forty patients during the course of his 16-year career as a nurse - in the historical drama film and attended medical school in preparation for the shoot but joked that he was "totally s***" at it.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cate Blanchett Is a Small-Town Hairstylist in ‘Documentary Now!’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
IFC‘s Documentary Now! is hitting the seaside for its latest doc homage in the episode titled, “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” featuring Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter. The installment, inspired by the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue, sees Blanchett return to the fan-favorite...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lewis Capaldi says discussing Tourette's has 'taken the sting out of it'
Lewis Capaldi thinks talking about his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis has taken the "sting" out of the issue. The 26-year-old singer revealed earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with the disorder, and Lewis admits that speaking about it has made his life a little easier. Asked whether it was important...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘A Friend of the Family’: Mckenna Grace on the Emotional Demands of Playing Jan Broberg
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for A Friend of the Family Episode 6, “Son of Perdition.”]. In A Friend of the Family Episode 6, Robert “B” Berchtold (played by an intentionally unsettling Jake Lacy) took his obsession with Mckenna Grace‘s Jan Broberg public, telling his wife, Gayle (Lio Tipton) and everyone around him that he intends to marry a teenager.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Set to Host 2022 MTV EMAs
MTV is bringing the ultimate couple goals to the 2022 MTV EMAs as Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are set to host the ceremony, which will air live from Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, November 13th. The event will be broadcast live in more than 170 countries and on Pluto...
WFMZ-TV Online
Doctor Who is coming to Disney+
'Doctor Who' is coming to Disney+. The sci-fi drama series will return to screens in November 2023 with David Tennant back as the Doctor and the new episodes will be available to watch worldwide on the streaming service whilst also being broadcast on its original home BBC One in the UK and Ireland in a new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television.
WFMZ-TV Online
Roush Review: Perils of Paradise in a Sicilian ‘The White Lotus’
A guarantee: You’re going to want to book a trip to Sicily, pronto, after devouring the dazzling new season of HBO’s The White Lotus. Let’s just hope you get an upgrade when it comes to your traveling companions. Once again, Emmy-winning writer-director Mike White gathers a fascinating...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Cast on Ghosts, New Characters & Tony Hale Dancing in Season 2 (VIDEO)
New characters, big special effects, and dancing — all things viewers can expect from the second season of Disney+’s magical ride, The Mysterious Benedict Society. The cast — Emmy DeOliveira (Kate), Mystic Inscho (Reynie), Seth Carr (Sticky), and Marta Kessler (Constance) — joined TV Insider in our New York Comic Con studio earlier this month to talk about what they’re most excited about for the audience to see in the new episodes.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’: Life, Marriage & So Much More in Star-Studded Trailer (VIDEO)
Following the announcement of a premiere date, FX has finally released a new trailer for its upcoming series Fleishman Is In Trouble, starring Jesse Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman. In the footage above, we get a glimpse into the titular Fleishman’s life as a newly divorced man and his...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’: What Happened to Joshua Guimond? This Podcaster Has a Theory
A recent podcast, 'Simply Vanished,' looks at the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, whose case was covered in a recent episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
