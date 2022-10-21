ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series

Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
HOUSTON, TX
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
