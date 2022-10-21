ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Fenton-area rental business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two vans and a pickup parked outside a Fenton-area rental business. The combined value of the converters was estimated at $4,500, authorities reported. The converters were cut off a 2012 Ford Econoline E-250 van, a 2012...
FENTON, MO
recordpatriot.com

Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase

HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
GRANITE CITY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
DE SOTO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Catalytic Converter thefts reaching staggering numbers

(Jefferson County) Thefts of vehicle catalytic converters continue to be a major issue for law enforcement agencies in the region. Another theft took place earlier this week. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers are adding up. Bissell says most of the vehicles targeted continue to...
FOX2Now

How NOT to dress for an interview; Jefferson Co. sheriff explains recent oddity

ST. LOUIS – Earlier this week, Jefferson County Police Sheriff Dave Marshak, shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet stating how to dress properly for an interview. Advice for potential new officers. If you show up for an interview in blue jeans, polo shirt, and you are wearing Mardi Gras beads around your neck, Captain Forler won’t allow you through the door to be interviewed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Former Arnold man sentenced to 18-years for trying to entice minor

Joshua L. Brown, 40, formerly of Arnold, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to entice a girl younger than 14 to have sex with him. Brown is a prior offender and previously served seven years in prison for child molestation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
ARNOLD, MO
kfmo.com

Pedestrian Struck by Hit and Run SUV

(St. Francois County, MO) A Man from Doe Run, 34 year old Sonny L. Woods, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was struck by an unknown red colored SUV at 3229 Highway 221 in St. Francois County Sunday evening at 6:19. Highway Patrol reports indicate Woods was walking west bound along the side of the highway when the SUV, which was westbound, ran off the right side of the road and struck Woods. The driver of the SUV left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Woods was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. If you have any information on the identity of the driver of the red SUV that struck Woods you're urged to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or your local law enforcement.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Former Wildwood mayor dies in bicycle accident

David Glaser, Wildwood’s first mayor and a former chief financial officer for the Rockwood School District, died Oct. 22 from an apparent head injury following an accidental fall while he was riding a bicycle. He was 65, the St. Louis County Police Department reported. The Police Department got a...
WILDWOOD, MO

