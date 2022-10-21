(St. Francois County, MO) A Man from Doe Run, 34 year old Sonny L. Woods, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was struck by an unknown red colored SUV at 3229 Highway 221 in St. Francois County Sunday evening at 6:19. Highway Patrol reports indicate Woods was walking west bound along the side of the highway when the SUV, which was westbound, ran off the right side of the road and struck Woods. The driver of the SUV left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Woods was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. If you have any information on the identity of the driver of the red SUV that struck Woods you're urged to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or your local law enforcement.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO