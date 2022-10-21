Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Lawrence County, Ohio, crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Troopers said a woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday in Lawrence County, Ohio. Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, sustained life-threatening injuries from a crash along Big Branch Road in Union Township and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Police investigating shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Huntington. It happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 16th Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers said that one person was shot in the backside. They were taken to the hospital. We are told...
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
State Police: Woman found burning property, covered in ash charged with arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged with arson Monday after she was found allegedly covered in ash and soot and burning property at a residence in Wayne County. Tara Lycans, 38, is accused of burning a barn and other property outside a residence in the 1000 block of Right Fork of Bull Creek Road near Crum, according to West Virginia State Police.
South Charleston man found guilty in murder of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A South Charleston man was found guilty in Megis County Tuesday on six charges in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Keontae Nelson, 20, was found guilty of murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary...
Crews respond to structure fire early Monday morning in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews in Huntington responded to a structure fire along Sixth Avenue on Monday. The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue about 6:30 a.m., according to Cabell County dispatchers. Flames were showing from the building when firefighters arrived, dispatchers said. No injuries...
Marshall to unveil expansion of digital forensic laboratory
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University on Monday was scheduled to unveil the school’s newly expanded West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory that school officials said will provide more space for university students to complete internships with State Police. A ribbon cutting ceremony was set for 1...
New exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager unveiled at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager was unveiled Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The exhibit honoring Yeager and his accomplishments was unveiled in partial observance of one of his most notable feats – becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947, according to a news release from Marshall University.
Marshall's Owen Porter named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall picked up its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season with a 26-12 victory over James Madison. The defense led the way by shutting out the Dukes in the second half and holding them to 0-for-17 on third down. Spring Valley alum Owen Porter led the way for the Marshall defensive unit, collecting nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and forcing and recovering a fumble.
Marshall defense stands tall, Laborn rushes for 150 yards to help defeat JMU
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12 on Saturday. Laborn has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in every game and now has...
