HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall picked up its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season with a 26-12 victory over James Madison. The defense led the way by shutting out the Dukes in the second half and holding them to 0-for-17 on third down. Spring Valley alum Owen Porter led the way for the Marshall defensive unit, collecting nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and forcing and recovering a fumble.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO