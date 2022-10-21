ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Woman killed in Lawrence County, Ohio, crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Troopers said a woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday in Lawrence County, Ohio. Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, sustained life-threatening injuries from a crash along Big Branch Road in Union Township and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Police investigating shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Huntington. It happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 16th Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers said that one person was shot in the backside. They were taken to the hospital. We are told...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

State Police: Woman found burning property, covered in ash charged with arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged with arson Monday after she was found allegedly covered in ash and soot and burning property at a residence in Wayne County. Tara Lycans, 38, is accused of burning a barn and other property outside a residence in the 1000 block of Right Fork of Bull Creek Road near Crum, according to West Virginia State Police.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to structure fire early Monday morning in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews in Huntington responded to a structure fire along Sixth Avenue on Monday. The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue about 6:30 a.m., according to Cabell County dispatchers. Flames were showing from the building when firefighters arrived, dispatchers said. No injuries...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Marshall to unveil expansion of digital forensic laboratory

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University on Monday was scheduled to unveil the school’s newly expanded West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory that school officials said will provide more space for university students to complete internships with State Police. A ribbon cutting ceremony was set for 1...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

New exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager unveiled at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager was unveiled Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The exhibit honoring Yeager and his accomplishments was unveiled in partial observance of one of his most notable feats – becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947, according to a news release from Marshall University.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Marshall's Owen Porter named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall picked up its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season with a 26-12 victory over James Madison. The defense led the way by shutting out the Dukes in the second half and holding them to 0-for-17 on third down. Spring Valley alum Owen Porter led the way for the Marshall defensive unit, collecting nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and forcing and recovering a fumble.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy