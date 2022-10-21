Read full article on original website
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Zoo Knoxville giraffe is dying, officials say
Some folks might be surprised to learn that one of the oldest giraffes in the United States makes his home at Zoo Knoxville. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Jumbe’s life is drawing to a close despite the best efforts of zoo caretakers and a team of veterinary experts, officials said Thursday. Hiss...
RSV on the rise: What you can do to protect your kids
Experts at East Tennessee Children's Hospital say they're seeing a rise in RSV cases compared to this time last year, and they're not alone.
Mental Health Association of East Tennessee expanding services to address mental health needs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to Ben Harrington, CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee (MHAET), about 8,500 people go to an emergency room for mental health needs every year in Knox County. That is why the MHAET works to intervene early, or "before stage four", as Harrington...
wbrc.com
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A man vacationing in Tennessee was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Officers with the agency said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11 p.m. local time....
How ‘mulching’ leaves impact the environment
As the leaves begin to fall, an easy first approach is to get rid of the leaves, but there are some reasons to think twice before 'mulching' or throwing them away.
Vol fans help raise over $85,000 for family of UT-Martin lineman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tennessee’s historic football season continues, Big Orange fans showed that the Volunteer spirit remains alive and well by helping raise thousands for the family of a UT-Martin football player after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a high-end Category 4 storm in late September, […]
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor and Haun welcome Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. to practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded with the addition of Ophthalmologist and Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. Joining the practice, for Sollenberger, essentially means the continuation of an almost 70-year family legacy of eye care in East Tennessee.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
wvlt.tv
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
crossvillenews1st.com
ORDER AN ‘ANGEL SHOT’ IF YOU ARE IN THIS SITUATION
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
indherald.com
The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad
Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
WYSH AM 1380
Company to expand Knox operations
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
indherald.com
27/63 accident claimed life of Winfield man
HUNTSVILLE | A single-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63 here Friday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured. Stephen Allen Childers, 56, of Winfield, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at about 12:30 pm Friday. Childers...
2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire
HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
utdailybeacon.com
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
utdailybeacon.com
The Head and the Heart takes the stage at new River Breeze Event Center
Indie folk band The Head and the Heart took the stage at River Breeze Event Center on Friday night, drawing a crowd of fans to Knoxville’s new outdoor music venue. River Breeze opened to the public in September and Friday’s performance marks a notable appearance for the venue. The Head and the Heart is famous for their song “Rivers and Roads,” which has over 200 million streams on Spotify.
