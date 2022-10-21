ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Augusta Free Press

Alpha Delta Kappa donates books and games to Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County received a donation Tuesday of books and games for its new teen center. “Alpha Delta Kappa’s continued commitment to providing educational resources to local youth truly shows that teachers teach in and out of the classroom,” Debra Freeman-Belle, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, said in a press release. “These retired Waynesboro educators spent their careers serving our children and we’re thankful that they continue to invest in this way while enjoying their retirement.”
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

RSV in local schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools across the country are now concerned with another virus going around. A high school in Stafford County recently saw more than half of its student body call out with flu-like symptoms. Charlottesville-area schools haven’t seen those kinds...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events

Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Dentalpalooza event served 55 low-income, uninsured patients

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic held a free dental clinic day on Saturday for uninsured adult residents of Augusta County. Seventeen volunteers from local dental offices reinforced the clinic’s staff to provide care to 55 patients. General dentistry services including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings were available. “It was...
NBC 29 News

Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’

Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices are going down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center

The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
timesvirginian.com

One person deceased from Appomattox County garage fire

One person has passed away as the result of a garage fire in Appomattox County. At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and Appomattox County Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to the scene of a garage fire. It was later reported that one individual was deceased on arrival.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA



