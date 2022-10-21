Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Alpha Delta Kappa donates books and games to Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County received a donation Tuesday of books and games for its new teen center. “Alpha Delta Kappa’s continued commitment to providing educational resources to local youth truly shows that teachers teach in and out of the classroom,” Debra Freeman-Belle, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, said in a press release. “These retired Waynesboro educators spent their careers serving our children and we’re thankful that they continue to invest in this way while enjoying their retirement.”
NBC 29 News
RSV in local schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools across the country are now concerned with another virus going around. A high school in Stafford County recently saw more than half of its student body call out with flu-like symptoms. Charlottesville-area schools haven’t seen those kinds...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include...
Augusta Free Press
Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events
Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Dentalpalooza event served 55 low-income, uninsured patients
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic held a free dental clinic day on Saturday for uninsured adult residents of Augusta County. Seventeen volunteers from local dental offices reinforced the clinic’s staff to provide care to 55 patients. General dentistry services including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings were available. “It was...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Education Association backs Kathe Maneval, Sam Hostetter in city elections
The Waynesboro Education Association on Monday announced its endorsements in the upcoming city elections – backing Kathe Maneval in the Ward D School Board race and Sam Hostetter in the Ward D City Council race. The WEA did not offer an endorsement in the Ward C City Council race...
hburgcitizen.com
Will an old building’s next chapter include Harrisonburg’s new independent book store?
Amanda Friss says Harrisonburg is ready for a new local book store, so she is preparing to launch Parentheses Books with plans to open it in the spring. Friss is launching her Kickstarter campaign Monday to generate start-up funds for the shop. It will be located on the corner of...
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’
Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices are going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center
The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come,...
timesvirginian.com
One person deceased from Appomattox County garage fire
One person has passed away as the result of a garage fire in Appomattox County. At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and Appomattox County Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to the scene of a garage fire. It was later reported that one individual was deceased on arrival.
Albemarle woman charged with murder in domestic shooting
An Albermarle woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot an unnamed victim Tuesday morning.
NBC 29 News
The Bebedero speaks on the fatal shooting that happened on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the owners of a restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is sharing his experience with the fatal shooting that happened early Sunday, October 23. “I don’t feel like my staff feels like we’re in a bad side of town,” River Hawkins, co-owner of the...
Missing Nelson County teen found
According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
