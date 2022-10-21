The recent cold weather has most locals getting ready for the holidays. Many shops (franchises and small business owners, alike) stocked Thanksgiving items in September and are already beginning to place some Christmas merchandise out on display. There is not any shame associated with wanting to celebrate the warmth and love that Thanksgiving and Christmas brings. Alabama being in the heart of the Southern Bible Belt, makes it feel like a Christian duty to be charitable, help others and celebrate Christ every day of the year. Chilton County residents putting up Christmas decorations in October is the real-life Christian version of Dr. Seuss’s Whoville. However, before one ties a red velvet ribbon around everything and goes into credit card debt, it is important to soul-search of why people find the holiday season so exceptional.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO