Clanton Advertiser
Clanton moves forward with full-time fire station
Clanton is one step closer to a having a fire station staffed full-time following the approval of job descriptions for the positions. The Clanton City Council unanimously approved the job descriptions in the Oct. 24 meeting. Council member Mary Mell Smith was absent. Fire Chief David Driver had included funding...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Schools and CCA dismissing early
With the possibility of sever weather this afternoon (Oct. 25), Chiton County Schools will dismiss early. Dismissal will begin with the elementary schools in Clanton and Jemison and all K12 schools at 1 p.m. Other schools will follow a staggered dismissal. Chilton Christian Academy will also be dismissing at 1...
Clanton Advertiser
Byrd named CMS assistant principal
Clanton Middle School teacher Tony Byrd of Thorsby has been named the new assistant principal. Byrd replaces Andre Davis of Montgomery who left CMS to take a position at Alabama State University as assessment coordinator in the college of education. Byrd has been the seventh-grade civics and geography teacher at...
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Holiday spirit settling in Chilton
The recent cold weather has most locals getting ready for the holidays. Many shops (franchises and small business owners, alike) stocked Thanksgiving items in September and are already beginning to place some Christmas merchandise out on display. There is not any shame associated with wanting to celebrate the warmth and love that Thanksgiving and Christmas brings. Alabama being in the heart of the Southern Bible Belt, makes it feel like a Christian duty to be charitable, help others and celebrate Christ every day of the year. Chilton County residents putting up Christmas decorations in October is the real-life Christian version of Dr. Seuss’s Whoville. However, before one ties a red velvet ribbon around everything and goes into credit card debt, it is important to soul-search of why people find the holiday season so exceptional.
Clanton Advertiser
Trick or Treat the Streets bringing the spooks back to Clanton
Trick or Treat the Streets is back for another year of spooks and sweets, and bringing Halloween fun to downtown Clanton on Oct. 31. The annual event features numerous businesses from downtown Clanton who will be decorated with Halloween regalia and passing out candy to children and families. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
wbrc.com
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
Clanton Advertiser
CCA breaks through to state final in 6-man division
In 2021, Chilton Christian Academy made the Alabama Christian 6-man state playoffs. The Patriots fell 55-20 in the semifinals to Clay County Christian Academy. On Oct. 20 in 2022, CCA righted its wrongs from a year before thrashing Marshall Christian Academy 59-9 to advance to the 2022 Alabama Christian 6-man state final. The Patriots take on the winner of Pineview Christian Academy and Conecuh Springs Christian Academy who play their semifinal on Oct. 27. The state championship will be held on Nov. 3 at Cahawba Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m.
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Clanton Advertiser
September fire being investigated as arson
The Clanton Police Department has released the names of the two bodies found in the 2015 Lay Dam Road structure fire on Sept. 20. Results from the Department of Forensic Science analysis of DNA has identified the bodies as Tyran Lamont Spigner (49) and Tiffany Nicole Browning (33). “The manner...
Clanton Advertiser
Regional tournaments spell end to volleyball season in Chilton County
Five high school volleyball teams from the Chilton County area entered the AHSAA South Volleyball Regional tournaments on Oct. 19-20 with their chances still alive at advancing to the state tournament. While two schools advanced to the second round, all five schools fell short of the semifinals in Montgomery and a berth into the state finals.
wgxa.tv
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home, police say
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
WSFA
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
Clanton Advertiser
Football regular season wraps up on Oct. 28
The following are the football schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Oct. 28: vs. Marbury at 7 p.m. Oct. 28: vs. Elmore County at 7 p.m. Oct. 28: vs. Billingsley at 7 p.m. Isabella High School. Oct. 28: vs. Keith at 7...
Alabama woman dies after being ejected from car during crash, rollover
An Alabama woman has died as a result of an accident last week in which her car struck a concrete barrier and overturned, state police said Monday. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, of Autaugaville, Alabama, was critically injured at approximately 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning when her 2008 Pontiac G6 car left the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Alabama man accused of shooting two women, leaving their bodies inside apartment
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with shooting two women to death inside their Hoover apartment. Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.
