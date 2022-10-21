Read full article on original website
Obituary: Billy Brown
Billy Brown, 88, of Pink Hill, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley T. Brown, and son, Anthony Brown. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Brown Casey of Kinston, Gloria Brown Walther (Jerry) of Swansboro, and Connie Brown of Pink Hill; sons, Billy N. Brown of Elizabeth City and Robert Brown (Sherri) of Kentucky; grandchildren, Jessica Brown, Michael Brown, Ashley Rodriguez, Lindsey Casey, Austin Brown, Nicole Brown, Devin Brown, Isaac Brown, and Clint Brown; ten great-grandchildren; extended family, Melda Beyer and son, Richard, and family, daughters, Carol Hoover and family, and Paula and fiancé; family friend and carehelper, Jennifer Garner; furry companion, “Scruffy”, and a host of other special friends.
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 9/14, East Carolina Tobacco Contractors, Inc. to 1302 Enterprise Realty, LLC, 1032 Enterprise Boulevard. 9/14, Vicki Lemmond to Franco Ortiz, lots 12-14, Hardy Heights, Moseley Hall township. 9/14, Reginald Stroud to Wellbuilt Construction Company, Inc., Neuse township,...
Mike Parker: Early voting underway in North Carolina
On Thursday, October 20, early voting started in North Carolina and will continue until November 5, 2022. I like early voting because it helps me avoid lines and do my civic duty. By the time you read these words, my wife Sandra and I will have voted. Of course, election day is November 8 this year.
LCC Coordinator part of Class 30 Leadership North Carolina
Raleigh, NC – Lenoir Community College Workforce Development Coordinator Prudencio IV Martinez-Mengel is among 55 civic and community leaders from across the state that have been accepted to form the 2022-2023 class for Leadership North Carolina (LNC), the state’s premier leadership engagement program. Each year, through a rigorous...
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
College Application Week help, hype get Class of 2023 ready for next step
For Reina Pickard, a good day at school is a day when she’s too busy to eat lunch. By that standard, there were a lot of good days during College Application Week, when school counselors and college advisors like Pickard cleared their schedules to help LCPS seniors submit fee-free applications to community colleges, colleges and universities across North Carolina.
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Veterans Representative/FA Counselor
The Veteran's Representative/FA Counselor is responsible for helping students complete financial aid applications and other necessary forms, requesting and processing confidential documents, answering phones and handling inquiries, assisting veterans with the veterans' benefits process, and submitting electronic data to the Veterans Administration. The Representative will provide research and assistance to the Director of Financial Aid with administering grants, scholarships, loans, and student employment per federal, state, and institutional regulations.
Help wanted: Lenoir County Public Health - Public Health Nurse II
Special Entry Salary Range: $46,454.78 - $64,038.42. The primary purpose of this position is to coordinate and manage Maternity and BCCCP programs. This position will ensure program guidelines are met and initiate changes and/or new programs in a timely manner. This position will provide assessment on maternity, family planning, sexually transmitted disease, and cancer detection. This position provides care and education according to assessment need; provide Assessments on Adult Health Clinic Patients; be a proficient user in and have a good understanding of NCEDSS, NCIR and Patagonia and also understand how they function in each program; give adult immunizations; and serve as a resource to patients and community partners.
Help wanted: Lenoir County transit vehicle operator II (Full-time) 2 positions available
Job Summary: Under the general direction of the Operations Manager, performs work in the operation of a van or other vehicles to ensure safe transportation of passengers to and from various destinations. In case of disaster, either natural or man-made, employee may be called upon to serve the citizens of Lenoir County. This service take precedence over duties described in this position as directed by the Director or Operations Manager This position is required to work 40 hours per week and work assigned will vary based on demand and requirements of Lenoir County Transit.
