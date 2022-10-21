Job Summary: Under the general direction of the Operations Manager, performs work in the operation of a van or other vehicles to ensure safe transportation of passengers to and from various destinations. In case of disaster, either natural or man-made, employee may be called upon to serve the citizens of Lenoir County. This service take precedence over duties described in this position as directed by the Director or Operations Manager This position is required to work 40 hours per week and work assigned will vary based on demand and requirements of Lenoir County Transit.

2 DAYS AGO