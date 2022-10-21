ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

92.7 WOBM

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Early trick or treating on this NJ lake

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
aroundambler.com

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

COVID cases continue to decline in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 485 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Monday, Oct. 24. Additionally, there were 119 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 604. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 128,047 and 1,715 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
