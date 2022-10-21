ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6 Phases of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to Develop Business Value

Businesses need to have a robust system of cyber threat intelligence process to build business value and offer comprehensive protection to the business. Many businesses consider site cyber security as a one-step process that can be secured by employing good anti-virus or anti-malware, but this is not simple as it looks. Businesses with large security teams can minimize expenses and skill requirements by adopting external cyber threat intelligence and enhancing the effectiveness of their analysts.
How Businesses Can Address Alert Fatigue and Retain Their Best Talent

Today, businesses and security teams are under immense pressure to manage huge stacks of security alerts. However, the resulting alert fatigue is failing security teams and customers. Businesses need to adopt a new preventative strategy, lessen the noise, produce better results, and retain their best talent. Today, SOCs are more...
SecurityScorecard launches advanced cyber sleuthing for new solutions to counter threat actors

SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced the launch of two cyber threat intelligence solutions to deliver an unrivaled view of organizations’ global cyber risk exposure. These new offerings, Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) and Cyber Risk Intelligence (CRI), provide security teams with contextual intelligence, summarized views, and enriched remediations that are understandable and actionable from practitioner to the board room.

