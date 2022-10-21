Read full article on original website
Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators.
6 Phases of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to Develop Business Value
Businesses need to have a robust system of cyber threat intelligence process to build business value and offer comprehensive protection to the business. Many businesses consider site cyber security as a one-step process that can be secured by employing good anti-virus or anti-malware, but this is not simple as it looks. Businesses with large security teams can minimize expenses and skill requirements by adopting external cyber threat intelligence and enhancing the effectiveness of their analysts.
$2.8 million to help COVID-19 relief reimbursement
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced that $2,811,617 will be used to "reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
How Businesses Can Address Alert Fatigue and Retain Their Best Talent
Today, businesses and security teams are under immense pressure to manage huge stacks of security alerts. However, the resulting alert fatigue is failing security teams and customers. Businesses need to adopt a new preventative strategy, lessen the noise, produce better results, and retain their best talent. Today, SOCs are more...
AV-Comparatives targets LSASS Credential-Dumping Security through its paces – there are shadows
Windows’ Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) is one of cybercriminals‘ targets when launching targeted attacks on an organisation’s network. In this blogpost, we discuss the significance of this process to targeted attacks. From the perspective of an attacker, the LSASS process on a Windows machine is...
SecurityScorecard launches advanced cyber sleuthing for new solutions to counter threat actors
SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced the launch of two cyber threat intelligence solutions to deliver an unrivaled view of organizations’ global cyber risk exposure. These new offerings, Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) and Cyber Risk Intelligence (CRI), provide security teams with contextual intelligence, summarized views, and enriched remediations that are understandable and actionable from practitioner to the board room.
