itsecuritywire.com

6 Phases of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to Develop Business Value

Businesses need to have a robust system of cyber threat intelligence process to build business value and offer comprehensive protection to the business. Many businesses consider site cyber security as a one-step process that can be secured by employing good anti-virus or anti-malware, but this is not simple as it looks. Businesses with large security teams can minimize expenses and skill requirements by adopting external cyber threat intelligence and enhancing the effectiveness of their analysts.
Honeypot Data Indicates Trends in Bot Attacks Against RDP and SSH

An analysis of data collected by Rapid7’s RDP and SSH honeypots between September 10, 2021, and September 9, 2022, found tens of millions of connection attempts. Between RDP and SSH honeypots, the honeypots collected 512,002 distinct passwords and 215,894 distinct IP source addresses. Rockyou2021.txt contains almost all of the passwords (99.997%). Rockyou was breached in 2009. The attackers discovered 32 million cleartext user accounts and took them. A list of 14,341,564 passwords that was later made public became the original rockyou.txt, which was distributed with Kali Linux to help with penetration testing and is frequently used in dictionary attacks.
SecurityScorecard launches advanced cyber sleuthing for new solutions to counter threat actors

SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced the launch of two cyber threat intelligence solutions to deliver an unrivaled view of organizations’ global cyber risk exposure. These new offerings, Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) and Cyber Risk Intelligence (CRI), provide security teams with contextual intelligence, summarized views, and enriched remediations that are understandable and actionable from practitioner to the board room.

