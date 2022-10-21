Read full article on original website
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager
Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Steamboat mountain bike team dominates across all age groups at state
Of the 34 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club mountain bike athletes who raced during the season, 23 qualified to compete in the state championship in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Oct. 22. Overall, Steamboat athletes earned three podiums with Steamboat Springs High School finishing second overall in Division 2 and Steamboat...
Letter: My support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner
As a former department head with the city of Steamboat Springs, I am casting my support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner. As a city employee, I had the opportunity to work with City Council members on a variety of projects and issues. One of my most enjoyable and rewarding projects was working with Kathi on the Combined Law Enforcement Facility.
Mad Rabbit: 52 miles of new trails, rehabilitation of 36 miles, return of trails near Mad Creek
The long-awaited Mad Rabbit trail system proposal includes 52 miles of new trail construction and the removal and rehabilitation of 36 miles of unauthorized, user-created trails. According to the draft environmental assessment released Monday, Oct. 24, most of the work on the project would happen along U.S. Highway 40 over...
The Record for Oct. 17-22
7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
Routt GOP: Voters can restore balance in local, state, federal politics on Nov. 8
This election year is an opportunity for Routt County voters to vote for balance and make significant course corrections away from the direction Democrats have taken our county, Colorado and America. Our governments at every level need fresh ideas that will restore balance, reason and common sense. Today, seven out of 10 likely voters believe America is heading in the wrong direction.
Share: Reader photos
Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot &...
Letter: Mountain Tap, YVSC collaborate on ReTree Beer
Last month Mountain Tap Brewery and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council collaborated to create a new beer named ReTree Spruce IPA, and it was tapped up on Friday, Oct. 21. The beer was conditioned with Colorado-grown spruce tips resulting in its robust piney flavor and aroma, reminiscent of being in a forest.
Howelsen Hill season passes now available for purchase online
Howelsen Hill season pass sales are available online with the adult’s Alpine pass priced at $254. Howelsen Hill is scheduled to start its 107th winter season on Nov. 26 and run through March 26. The Steamboat Springs city-owned ski area will be open seven days a week with the triple chairlift running daily, conditions permitting.
Routt County Democrats: Roe, Roe, Roe the vote
The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade is a stark reminder of the importance of elections. If we can lose the right for medical decisions for our own bodies, what other basic rights are at risk? A lot. What can we do to keep our hope and opportunities for the future? Vote.
Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat
Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues. “In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets...
Letter: Savannah Wolfson knows Colorado House District 26
My least favorite part about politics (probably yours too) is engaging my personal time to make an educated decision in the upcoming election, only to find myself listening to a pair of nincompoops debate over nothing and avoid discussing the issues that actually matter to their potential constituents. Then, we’re left only to observe the prevailing nincompoop “serve” in public office — or serve their own needs and advancements at least.
Letter: 2A is not the right way for Steamboat to invest in housing
As a former City Council member and local business owner, I want to express my disappointment with ballot measure 2A and Steamboat Springs City Council for putting it on the ballot. This tax increase is not the right way for Steamboat to address its affordable housing needs, and I believe voters should reject 2A.
Returning to activity is difficult, but possible with long COVID
Scott Ford, a Steamboat Springs resident of 30 years, tries to hike to his favorite backcountry fishing spot every summer. This year, however, lingering symptoms from COVID-19 kept Ford from that 26-mile round-trip getaway to the south fork of the White River. “The biggest change is I didn’t have the...
Letter: Pam Anderson is the best choice for Colorado Secretary of State
Routt County registered voters are receiving their 2022 general election ballots in the mail. Please take the time to learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot. County and state TABOR notices have already been mailed, so every household should have those to read and become familiar with the pros and cons of the issues that are on the ballot.
Steamboat volleyball snaps six-game win streak
Having not lost a game since Sept. 27, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team snapped its six-game win streak with a loss on the road to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Despite three tight sets with each team scoring 20 or more, the Sailors fell in straight sets to lose the match 3-0.
Surging sales taxes has Education Fund Board encouraging more applications for funding
Surging sales tax revenue is leading to a problem for the Steamboat Springs Education Fund Board — though it is a rather positive predicament. Both Steamboat and Routt County are seeing steep increases in sales tax revenue, continuing a trend that started during the pandemic. Steamboat’s revenue this year has exceeded last year’s in every month. August was up 10.4%.
Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s offer to buy Whitehaven Mobile Home Park accepted
After almost three months of uncertainty, the roughly 70 residents at Whitehaven Mobile Home Park can put their fears to rest. The Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s $3.215 million offer to buy the mobile home park on behalf of Whitehaven residents was accepted, according to a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The closing on the property is set for Nov. 30.
Group opposing Steamboat’s proposed STR tax raises $82K with help from vacation rental companies
Buoyed by donations from local short-term rental operators, the campaign to defeat Steamboat Spring’s ballot measure proposing a 9% tax on short-term rentals has raised more than $82,000, according to reports from the city clerk’s office. The largest single contributor to Citizens for Responsible Housing Policies is the...
Letter: After reading both 2A guest columns, I will vote in favor of the proposed STR tax
It was very useful for the Steamboat Pilot & Today to publish both for and against guest columns on ballot measure 2A (Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals) written by the respective supporting organizations in the same issue Oct. 13. I was struck by how the two positions, especially reading one right after the other, had such a very different focus, approach and even tone to them. What I took from the against 2A article, is that their focus is all on doing what’s in the best interests of short-term rental owners, most who do not live in Steamboat, and interests of the residents of Steamboat should come second.
