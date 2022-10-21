Read full article on original website
Garrett Coyotes compete in the MICL MoCo Madness Race
GERMANTOWN — The MICL MoCo Madness Race took place on Oct. 8 after the first head-to-head race of the season was canceled due to unsafe trail conditions. The 4.1-mile race loop lived up to its reputation as a combination of entertaining trails that were flowy enough to keep riders grinning the whole lap, and the single-track race course challenged student-athletes with fast and narrow trails. It had limited passing options, several stream crossings and multiple punchy climbs full of wet roots.
