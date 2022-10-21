Ruxolitinib results in improved repigmentation as compared to vehicle-control in nonsegmental vitiligo

Read full article on original website
Higher blood pressure targets do not improve outcomes in comatose patients
1. Comatose patients with a low blood pressure target did not significantly differ in rates of mortality or poor neurological outcomes at discharge as compared to a high blood pressure target group. 2. There were also no significant differences in the percentage of patients who experienced adverse events such as...
Beds at this Bay Area hospital are 'all full' amid surge in RSV cases among children
According to pediatricians what's different now is that older children are getting RSV and also testing positive for multiple viruses.
Chlorhexidine and povidone-iodine equally effective for skin antisepsis of open fractures undergoing surgical fixation
1. Povidone-iodine and chlorhexidine were comparable in terms of surgical site infections. 2. 16% of patients in both groups required unplanned operation within 1 year of injury. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgical site infections are a common occurrence in individuals with open fractures. Povidone-iodine is often used...
Group-administered recovery programme may help burn-out, fatigue, and poor sleep
1. In this randomized control trial, newly graduated nurses received a cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT)-based programme on improving sleep and recovery strategies, which improved somatic symptoms such as headaches and back pain. 2. Additionally, there was less burn-out and fatigue symptoms in participants post intervention; however, these effects did not last...
Sleep deprivation is not an effective treatment for major depressive episodes
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, there was no difference in changes to depressive symptoms between interventions with adjunct sleep deprivation technique verses interventions without adjunct sleep deprivation techniques. 2. Furthermore, there were very few cases of adverse events with the application of sleep deprivation techniques in treating major...
Post-acute health care burden after SARS-CoV-2 infection
1. In this retrospective cohort study, community-dwelling adults that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 had a significantly increased number of healthcare encounters when compared to their test-negative counterparts. 2. At the 99th percentile of healthcare use, females who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 had an approximately 7 additional days in hospital per-person-year...
Organizational factors increase risk of unplanned extubation in neonatal intensive care unit
1. In a retrospective study, higher nursing overtime hours and rate, and increased number of patients supported by mechanical ventilation were associated with higher rates of unplanned extubation in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). 2. Unplanned extubation followed by reintubation was associated with increased mechanical ventilation time and risk...
Antenatal corticosteroid treatment may increase the risk of childhood mental health disorders
1. In a retrospective cohort study, antenatal corticosteroid exposure increased the risk of childhood mental health disorders for late pre-term and term infants. 2. Notable childhood mental health disorders associated with antenatal corticosteroids included developmental delay, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, and disturbances of emotions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
