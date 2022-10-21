ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Sparks reach agreement to hire two-time Coach of Year Curt Miller from WNBA finalist Sun

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks are signing two-time Coach of the Year Curt Miller as their next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday. The multi-year deal has been finalized, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Miller led the Connecticut Sun to the 2022 WNBA Finals, where they lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. As general manager and head coach, Miller shaped the Sun into title contenders over the past handful of seasons. But they have yet to break through for the franchise's first championship.

The Sparks are in a rebuilding phase after Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray left in free agency the past few offseason. Each won WNBA titles elsewhere as the Sparks struggled. They fired former NBA star Derek Fisher during the regular season and are entering.

This post will be updated.

