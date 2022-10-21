Read full article on original website
Black-Woman-Owned Health Tech Startup Reaches Billion-Dollar Status
CEO and co-founder, Iman Abuzeid, achieved an impressive milestone when her company, Incredible Health, reached billion-dollar status after its latest round of funding. According to reports, the Black-owned health tech startup has a current valuation of up to $1.65 billion. Abuzeid is reportedly the fourth Black woman to ever have...
fintechfutures.com
Delta National Bank & Trust taps Finastra for digital banking infrastructure upgrade
New York’s Delta National Bank & Trust has tapped Finastra for the firm’s Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go retail core banking and payments solutions as it looks to modernise its digital banking infrastructure. With the adoption of Fusion Essence, Delta Bank is migrating its core from...
ffnews.com
Capco and Plaid Announce Alliance to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across the Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, today announced a new alliance. The alliance will combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open...
ffnews.com
Fireblocks Launches Digital Asset Payments Engine with FIS Joining as New Pilot Partner
Fireblocks , an easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced today the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital payment transactions across any geography.
salestechstar.com
Revenue Analytics Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Lead Edge Capital
Revenue Analytics, a provider of Pricing SaaS products to the travel and hospitality, media, and manufacturing/distribution industries, announced a strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital, a technology-focused investment fund that has invested in companies like Duo Security, Toast, Spotify, Wise, Alibaba Group, and Grafana. Revenue Analytics is a pioneer...
ffnews.com
Yaydoo acquires payments solution Oyster Financial and consolidates its B2B Fintech leadership in Latin America
Yaydoo, the leader in B2B transactions with solutions for accounts receivable, payables, and enterprise procurement in LATAM, acquired payments platform Oyster Financial. The acquisition consolidates Yaydoo’s position as the largest B2B payments solution provider in the Latin-American market. Vilash Poovala, CEO of Oyster Financial and previously CTO of Clip, will become Chief Technology Officer of Yaydoo.
freightwaves.com
Samsung, Scandit announce partnership for smart data capture
Samsung Electronics has announced a collaboration with Scandit to optimize the Galaxy XCover6 Pro — a rugged smartphone designed for front-line workers. Scandit, featuring its smart data capture technology, said it worked alongside Samsung with efficiency in mind. According to Scandit, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is built to surpass the performance of dedicated scanning devices, promising to transform business operations.
Legacy Players and Digital Disruptors Will Join Forces to Reshape Payments
To a large extent the future of payments will be built on foundations laid in the past, but greatly enhanced by digital innovations that are creating entirely new use cases and experiences. That’s the view of i2c President Jim McCarthy, who in an interview with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the...
alternativeswatch.com
Ares surpasses its target for a second special opportunities fund
Ares Management Corporation held the final close earlier this month of its second special opportunities fund that exceeded handily its $4 billion target in raising $7.1 billion in investor commitments. Ares Special Opportunities Fund II targets private and public market debt and non-control equity investments in healthy, stressed and distressed...
itsecuritywire.com
6 Phases of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to Develop Business Value
Businesses need to have a robust system of cyber threat intelligence process to build business value and offer comprehensive protection to the business. Many businesses consider site cyber security as a one-step process that can be secured by employing good anti-virus or anti-malware, but this is not simple as it looks. Businesses with large security teams can minimize expenses and skill requirements by adopting external cyber threat intelligence and enhancing the effectiveness of their analysts.
salestechstar.com
Payoneer and WooCommerce Partner to Simplify Checkout for Today’s Global Seller
The Payoneer Checkout plug-in, a payment acceptance solution built for SMBs specializing in cross-border ecommerce, will be available soon on the WooCommerce Marketplace. Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announces a partnership with WooCommerce that makes Payoneer Checkout available via a plug-in for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that want to expand and grow through direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales globally.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking as a Service: Marqeta Announces New Digital Banking Products as it Expands Fintech Offerings
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), best known for its “modern-card” management and issuance platform, is now moving into banking. According to a company release, Marqeta has revealed seven banking products, including:. Accounts – Demand Deposit Accounts. ACH with Plaid. Direct Deposit with an Early Pay option. Cash loads and...
cryptocurrencywire.com
Samsung to Leverage Blockchain Tech to Boost User-Device Security
In a recent announcement, technology giant Samsung revealed that it was turning to blockchain tech in its bid to develop an additional security layer to its smart devices and consumer electronics. The new blockchain network, dubbed Knox Matrix, is designed to operate as an independent network whose sole purpose is to give millions of Samsung device users the added security and protection that they need.
WooCommerce, Payoneer Partner to Help Asian Merchants Sell Globally
ECommerce platform WooCommerce will soon make commerce payments technology company Payoneer’s Checkout plug-in available to its merchants across Asia, enabling them to start accepting payments from customers worldwide. The Checkout payment acceptance solutions is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that offer direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and aim to...
DeGirum Corp. Introduces DeLight, the Cloud Platform That Redefines Edge AI Application Development
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- DeGirum Corp. today introduced DeLight, a cloud platform designed to overcome the major challenges faced by Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developers. DeLight reduces the application development process for AI inclusion from multiple months down to days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005059/en/ DeGirum Cloud Services Platform - DeLight (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sekur Private Data Has Seen Wild Growth In Q1 and Q2
Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF, previously known as GlobaX Data Ltd., has had a remarkable year of growth. The company grew revenue and subscribers in the first and second quarters apart from expanding subscription models and developing technologies. Sekur is a US listed cybersecurity and internet privacy company — with...
Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators.
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs.
itsecuritywire.com
AV-Comparatives targets LSASS Credential-Dumping Security through its paces – there are shadows
Windows’ Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) is one of cybercriminals‘ targets when launching targeted attacks on an organisation’s network. In this blogpost, we discuss the significance of this process to targeted attacks. From the perspective of an attacker, the LSASS process on a Windows machine is...
Clarify Health Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Healthcare Data Analytics Market Leader in 2022
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Clarify Health, a leading cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an industry leader in the Frost Radar™: Healthcare Data Analytics 2022 Report. An assessment of the global healthcare data analytics industry, the report evaluates companies on their ability to deliver cloud-based analytics with clinical, social determinants of health, population health, and value-based care insights that enable payers and providers to achieve holistic, high-quality care. Clarify Health was ranked as a leader on its Innovation Index based on the company’s scalability, R&D efficiency, and product innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005139/en/ Clarify Health was received the highest score on the Innovation Index based on the company’s scalability, R&D efficiency, and product innovation. (Graphic: Business Wire)
