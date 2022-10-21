Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
Honeypot Data Indicates Trends in Bot Attacks Against RDP and SSH
An analysis of data collected by Rapid7’s RDP and SSH honeypots between September 10, 2021, and September 9, 2022, found tens of millions of connection attempts. Between RDP and SSH honeypots, the honeypots collected 512,002 distinct passwords and 215,894 distinct IP source addresses. Rockyou2021.txt contains almost all of the passwords (99.997%). Rockyou was breached in 2009. The attackers discovered 32 million cleartext user accounts and took them. A list of 14,341,564 passwords that was later made public became the original rockyou.txt, which was distributed with Kali Linux to help with penetration testing and is frequently used in dictionary attacks.
itsecuritywire.com
AV-Comparatives targets LSASS Credential-Dumping Security through its paces – there are shadows
Windows’ Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) is one of cybercriminals‘ targets when launching targeted attacks on an organisation’s network. In this blogpost, we discuss the significance of this process to targeted attacks. From the perspective of an attacker, the LSASS process on a Windows machine is...
