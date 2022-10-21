ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly...
Study Shows Rent Will Continue Increasing

For those 44 million U.S. households who rent an apartment or a home in the U.S., inflation is going to continue pushing rent prices higher and higher. 2+ years of pandemic-fueled eviction anxiety and spiking home prices add growing inflation problem that is being increasingly driven by rising rents, and throw in a long-run affordable housing shortage that cities seem powerless to solve.

