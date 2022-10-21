Read full article on original website
Related
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
This Is What An $815 Apartment For Rent In The Bay Area Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
Bay Area apartments are notoriously expensive. According to Payscale, housing expenses in San Francisco are 241% higher than the national average. TikTok content creator Marre (@marre.xm) specializes in finding cheap apartment deals in major cities and taking a look around inside to see exactly what your money can get you at rare price points.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
The Pandemic Housing Bust? This interactive map shows how fast home prices are shifting in regional housing markets
In total, 19 regional housing markets notched a home price decline greater than 5% between May and September.
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places To Retire on the East Coast
As inflation soars and the cost of living keeps creeping higher and higher, people looking to retire may find themselves wondering where they can possibly live on a fixed income at this stage of their...
The 4 major US cities where the average starter home is still affordable: study
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, but thanks to soaring mortgage rates, things haven’t gotten easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities and calculated whether or not a renter could, on average, comfortably afford the median starter home.
20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S....
Multigenerational Hispanic Households Are Under Pressure as Rates Surge and Homes Remain Costly
The housing market has become especially tough for multigenerational households for two reasons. The first is that home prices, even as they are starting to cool, have jumped sharply in the past year. Second, there were 59.7 million U.S. residents living with multiple generations under the same roof in March...
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast
The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis
The median home sales price in 2021 jumped 16.9% over the 2020 price to 346,900 - the highest increase since 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors. But with mortgage interest rates...
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly...
Study Shows Rent Will Continue Increasing
For those 44 million U.S. households who rent an apartment or a home in the U.S., inflation is going to continue pushing rent prices higher and higher. 2+ years of pandemic-fueled eviction anxiety and spiking home prices add growing inflation problem that is being increasingly driven by rising rents, and throw in a long-run affordable housing shortage that cities seem powerless to solve.
Comments / 0