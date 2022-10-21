ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Bristol Press

Third ranked Maloney overpowers Rams

A two-week layoff and a change of quarterbacks did a world of good for the Bristol Central football team – for about two quarters. And then the state’s number three-ranked team woke up and began to pound the defense and the Maloney Spartans walked away from the Bristol Central field with their sixth straight win, a 35-7 victory on a sun drenched Saturday morning.
MERIDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Russell E. Murphy

Russell E. Murphy, 97 years of age, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at home. He was born on June 5, 1925, son of the late Horace and Viola (Gilman) Murphy. Russell was the loving husband of the late Lillian (Eschner) Murphy for 60 years before her passing in 2008.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Ruth F. Martin

Ruth F. Martin, 91, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at home. She was born on March 9, 1931 in Bristol, daughter of the late Marian and Hedwig (Strupczewski) Korytkowski. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Edwin C. Martin. She volunteered at Bristol Hospital for many years on Fridays, and had a passion for crocheting, cooking, and feeding all that sat around her table. Ruth was a lover of all types of animals and will be missed by the regular neighborhood animals that visited her yard daily.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mum-a-Thon sees over 200 participants Sunday

BRISTOL – More than 230 people participated in Bristol’s Mum-a-Thon Sunday, including the 8k road race and popular ‘Monster Mile.’. The top male and female finishers were Will Sanders of Marlborough and Melissa Stellato of South Windsor, clocking in at 26:04 and 30:47, respectively. “This is my...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Doolittle bell installed in Quinlan Park

BRISTOL – The Doolittle bell has been installed in Quinlan Park as part of a three-phase renovation project led by American Legion Post 209. The bell, made in 1837 by Hartford’s Doolittle Clock and Bell Factory, was installed last Wednesday. “We are very excited,” said Brian Avery, commander...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library, Manross Memorial Library are going 'fine free'

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library and Manross Memorial Library are now going “fine free.”. Scott Stanton, assistant director and program director at Bristol Public Library, said that the two local libraries, Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. and FN Manross Memorial Library at 260 Central St. in Forestville will no longer collect late fines on materials returned after the due date.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Police Department's annual 'Trunk or Treat' is back

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Police Department’s annual “Trunk or Treat” for kids is back. The event will take place Oct. 29 at town hall. Children will be able to get candy treats from the trunks of police cars from 4 to 7 p.m. at town hall at 80 Main St. Kids are encouraged to come wearing their costumes. There will also be bounce houses and other fun activities for the family.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

First Congregational Church set to hold Festival of Incredible Edibles

BRISTOL – As part of its celebration of 275 years of existence, First Congregational Church on Federal Hill is set to hold its Festival of Incredible Edibles as a means of raising funds for the St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol’s overflow shelter as winter approaches. “We’ve...
BRISTOL, CT

