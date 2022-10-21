Ruth F. Martin, 91, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at home. She was born on March 9, 1931 in Bristol, daughter of the late Marian and Hedwig (Strupczewski) Korytkowski. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Edwin C. Martin. She volunteered at Bristol Hospital for many years on Fridays, and had a passion for crocheting, cooking, and feeding all that sat around her table. Ruth was a lover of all types of animals and will be missed by the regular neighborhood animals that visited her yard daily.

