KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury from St. Charles County will be brought to Kansas City for the trial of a man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer. Joshua Rocha was back in a Clay County courtroom as he faced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A judge decided that there will be no change of venue in the case, but that an out-of-town juror will be brought in instead.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO