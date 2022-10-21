Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Man killed in Sunday shooting near Kansas City apartment complex
A man is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex at East 32nd Street and Quincy Drive in Kansas City late Sunday night.
Grandview police investigate deadly shooting, attempted vehicle theft
Grandview police are investigating the death of Donald Ozbun, 42, as a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash early Monday morning in the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane.
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
Kansas City police locate woman not from area
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a woman Monday that was missing since. The department had asked for help in finding her.
KCTV 5
Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot Monday morning. A release from the Grandview Police Department stated Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect, or suspects. While detectives were not yet made clear as...
KMBC.com
KCPD concerned for the safety of missing 32-year-old woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing woman Monday. KCPD says Viviane Cerritos has not been seen since the early hours of Oct. 24, 2022. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety. Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. driving a grey...
St. Louis-area jury to hear trial of man charged with killing NKC officer
A man charged in Clay County, Missouri, with the murder of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez requested a change of venue for his case.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
KMBC.com
St. Charles County jury will be brought in for trial of man accused of killing NKC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury from St. Charles County will be brought to Kansas City for the trial of a man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer. Joshua Rocha was back in a Clay County courtroom as he faced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A judge decided that there will be no change of venue in the case, but that an out-of-town juror will be brought in instead.
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
KMBC.com
Kansas City fire truck collides with SUV Monday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Fire Department truck was involved in a crash Monday afternoon near West 43rd Street and Madison Avenue. Police said the ladder truck was on its way to an emergency call and had its lights and siren activated as it was heading west on West 43rd Street.
KMBC.com
Police investigating after deceased man with gunshot wound found in a crashed car
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police officers say they have opened a homicide investigation after an incident in the early morning hours of Monday. Police were dispatched to the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane in reference to a shooting and car crash. The first officers on the scene saw a...
KCTV 5
Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday. According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but...
KCTV 5
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
