Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD concerned for the safety of missing 32-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing woman Monday. KCPD says Viviane Cerritos has not been seen since the early hours of Oct. 24, 2022. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety. Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. driving a grey...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

St. Charles County jury will be brought in for trial of man accused of killing NKC officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury from St. Charles County will be brought to Kansas City for the trial of a man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer. Joshua Rocha was back in a Clay County courtroom as he faced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A judge decided that there will be no change of venue in the case, but that an out-of-town juror will be brought in instead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City fire truck collides with SUV Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Fire Department truck was involved in a crash Monday afternoon near West 43rd Street and Madison Avenue. Police said the ladder truck was on its way to an emergency call and had its lights and siren activated as it was heading west on West 43rd Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO

