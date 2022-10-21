ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

starlocalmedia.com

By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell, Prosper, Plano West qualify for state

Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place. “We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Area runners look to make mark at Region I-6A cross country meet

Some of the top cross country runners in Texas will descend on Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Monday for the Region I-6A meet, looking to punch their tickets into the Class 6A state meet. For top-ranked Flower Mound, Monday’s meet represents the penultimate step to what the Lady Jaguars...
LUBBOCK, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Ruhman shaping success for Lady Wolves now and for years to come

Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman remembers biding her time on the bench as a sophomore, anxious for an opportunity to contribute for a Lady Wolves' volleyball team that made a run to the regional quarterfinals. Ruhman earned that opportunity as a junior and hasn't slowed down since, named an all-district...
PLANO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know teacher and Plano volunteer, Candace Hickey

In addition to her work as a first grade teacher, Candace Hickey volunteers at The Storehouse of Collin County with her triplets. Let's get to know Candace Hickey in this week's Plano Star Courier Community Spotlight. Tell our readers a little bit about you.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas

A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
DALLAS, TX

