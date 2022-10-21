Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell, Prosper, Plano West qualify for state
Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place. “We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he...
starlocalmedia.com
Heartbreak: Marcus boys, Flower Mound girls bow out in Region I-6A water polo final
LEWISVILLE – The resolve of the Marcus boys water polo team was being put to the test. Southlake Carroll took an 8-6 lead with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Region I-6A final at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center after Marcus had stormed out to a two-goal advantage in the first quarter.
starlocalmedia.com
Area runners look to make mark at Region I-6A cross country meet
Some of the top cross country runners in Texas will descend on Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Monday for the Region I-6A meet, looking to punch their tickets into the Class 6A state meet. For top-ranked Flower Mound, Monday’s meet represents the penultimate step to what the Lady Jaguars...
starlocalmedia.com
Ruhman shaping success for Lady Wolves now and for years to come
Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman remembers biding her time on the bench as a sophomore, anxious for an opportunity to contribute for a Lady Wolves' volleyball team that made a run to the regional quarterfinals. Ruhman earned that opportunity as a junior and hasn't slowed down since, named an all-district...
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Prestonwood stays hot, routs Bishop Lynch
The Prestonwood Christian football team won its seventh game in a row on Friday, rolling past Bishop Lynch 57-17. Check out photos from the action.
starlocalmedia.com
Despite injury, Weldon helping lead Lady Broncos back to playoff contention
McKinney Boyd senior Camryn Weldon has been a fixture on the court for the Lady Broncos' volleyball team for years, earning all-district honors as a setter last season while helping lead Boyd back to the playoffs. Although Weldon has put forth another strong season as a senior, she's had to...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Alex Rogers, dancer and Director of the Topcats Drill Team at The Colony High School
Alex Rogers has been the Director of the Topcats drill team at The Colony High School for six years, incorporating her passion for dance into a career. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and never looked back once she discovered the Dance Education Program at Texas State University.
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville 2025 update: this year’s completions, slated projects for 2023
The Lewisville City Council unanimously adopted the Lewisville 2025 plan on July 14, 2014 and as 2025 is approaching, the city has made major progress in its implementation of ideas. The Lewisville 2025 plan was developed during more than a year of public input and discussion that gathered hundreds of...
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Seniors Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen
Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor were named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen Saturday night at the North Dallas athletic facility gym. Mayra is a 1st Lieutenant with the Vikingettes and a sergeant major with the North Dallas JROTC. Jeremy, who is a certified makeup artist, is a member of the Vikingettes.
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know teacher and Plano volunteer, Candace Hickey
In addition to her work as a first grade teacher, Candace Hickey volunteers at The Storehouse of Collin County with her triplets. Let's get to know Candace Hickey in this week's Plano Star Courier Community Spotlight. Tell our readers a little bit about you.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Maria Christiansen, Director of Elementary Bilingual/ESL for CFBISD
Maria Christiansen is the Director of Elementary Bilingual/ESL at Carrollton Elementary and has been teaching at the school since 2004. She loves all things reading, baking, and diversity. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer addresses mayoral initiatives, city challenges during State of the City presentation
The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer spoke at The Colony Chamber of Commerce’s leadership lunch at the Cascades Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. He spoke about this year’s mayoral initiatives, city updates, and challenges the city is addressing. Over the past several years, The Colony has appointed several...
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
WFAA
DFW Weather: What to expect as storms roll across North Texas
We are getting some much-needed rain in North Texas. Here's what you need to know for the rest of your day.
dallasexpress.com
Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas
A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 24-30
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30.
