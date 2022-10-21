ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 16

GuestInYourMouth
4d ago

This is how she managed her own child how the hell do you expect her to manage an entire district 😂😂😂

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Nevada State Senator Reveals Son Shot Nephew at Her Home

Sen. Pat Spearman, a Democrat and veteran campaigning for North Las Vegas mayor, told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail on Friday that her 21-year-old son shot and injured her nephew in her home while she was away at a community event, the Associated Press reported. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Spearman said. When she arrived at the home Thursday evening, Spearman said Osborne surrendered to law enforcement. Her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds,” she added. Her son Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held in jail before his first court appearance for felony attempted murder, battery with a weapon, and firearm charges.Read it at Associated Press
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard. School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the I-15 northbound just south of Cheyenne Avenue. Police say the far right travel lanes are blocked but traffic is still currently moving on the freeway. Use alternate routes if possible to...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada ACLU continues to challenge Nye County hand ballot count

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Early voting is well underway across Nevada two weeks until Election Day. In Nye County, a new process to count ballots will be used this election. That hand counting will start later this week with the ballots that have already come in during early voting, but the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) is suing the county over the new election process. FOX5 spoke with Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf Monday, who said the hand counting will start on Wednesday morning, but the ACLU has challenged their proposed process and says they still are looking for clarity about how it will work.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy. In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north. Nevada State...
NEVADA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy