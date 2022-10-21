Read full article on original website
GuestInYourMouth
4d ago
This is how she managed her own child how the hell do you expect her to manage an entire district 😂😂😂
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Las Vegas bus driver to not face charges according to the District Attorney
According to a release, a 46-year-old bus driver was arrested Monday. The arrest stems from an investigation by the CCSD Police Department in September 2022.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
Nevada State Senator Reveals Son Shot Nephew at Her Home
Sen. Pat Spearman, a Democrat and veteran campaigning for North Las Vegas mayor, told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail on Friday that her 21-year-old son shot and injured her nephew in her home while she was away at a community event, the Associated Press reported. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Spearman said. When she arrived at the home Thursday evening, Spearman said Osborne surrendered to law enforcement. Her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds,” she added. Her son Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held in jail before his first court appearance for felony attempted murder, battery with a weapon, and firearm charges.Read it at Associated Press
Las Vegas detective accused of domestic violence grabbed girlfriend by neck, kicked in door, report says
A visibly upset woman sped through a gas station parking lot to get to a North Las Vegas police officer as she attempted to get away from her boyfriend, who was following her after a fight, according to an arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads North Las Vegas police on pursuit
North Las Vegas police report: Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting. New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building. Nevada ACLU continues to challenge...
KDWN
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
Former North Las Vegas city manager fined $10K for ‘unethical’ pay raise violation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The former North Las Vegas city manager is being fined $10,000 for allegedly trying to give herself a salary raise of $30,000 outside of an approved time frame.
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building
North Las Vegas police report: Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting. Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads North Las Vegas police on pursuit. New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage. Nevada ACLU continues to challenge...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of 'When We Were Young' opening day
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says. A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center. Updated: 4 hours ago. St. Jude’s Ranch...
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard. School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15, Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the I-15 northbound just south of Cheyenne Avenue. Police say the far right travel lanes are blocked but traffic is still currently moving on the freeway. Use alternate routes if possible to...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada ACLU continues to challenge Nye County hand ballot count
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Early voting is well underway across Nevada two weeks until Election Day. In Nye County, a new process to count ballots will be used this election. That hand counting will start later this week with the ballots that have already come in during early voting, but the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) is suing the county over the new election process. FOX5 spoke with Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf Monday, who said the hand counting will start on Wednesday morning, but the ACLU has challenged their proposed process and says they still are looking for clarity about how it will work.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy. In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north. Nevada State...
Couple accused of 2017 killing featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
On October 2017, Las Vegas Metro police found a crime scene linking Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45, to the death of Daniel Rathbun.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Fox5 KVVU
Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting, North Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A politician’s son, who was arrested in a shooting in North Las Vegas, was reportedly smoking weed and blowing smoke in a child’s face before the shooting, according to an arrest report. Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was arrested on charges of attempted murder, battery...
Comments / 16