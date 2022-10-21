ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LongSummerDays
3d ago

American kids are required to be vaccinated before being allowed into kindergarten and legal immigrants are required vaccinations before entering the country, so this is likely from illegals.

Montana Marie
4d ago

discussing????? what the Sam hell is there to discuss.Everyone coming across that border, no choice, should have been inoculated PERIOD. We are now all at risk victims.

Wlisa
4d ago

What! gee wouldn't have anything to do with all the illegals coming here, now would it

MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick

Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
KENTUCKY STATE
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
NBC Chicago

Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter

COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Fortune

The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know

Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.

