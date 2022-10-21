ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pancakes from scratch? Easier than expected

By Mark Guydish
 4 days ago
The ingredients to make your own pancakes from scratch, though note that the recipe in the story is for double anything measured out here. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

Pancakes had to be one of the earliest stove-top things I made, right after scrambled eggs, though always with a mix. As a weight-saving meal before freeze-dried dinners became easy to get, Jay and I used just-add-water mixes for backpacking meals every once in a while back in the 70s, when we still cooked over an open fire and hadn’t considered buying one of those newfangled backpacking stoves (for the record, I’m now on my fourth pack stove, not counting a brief use of the Esbit cubes with a disposable little stove base for one trip down the Grand Canyon).

I don’t remember the last time we did pancakes at camp, I let them slide off the menu option list as I explored more complex camp meals, but MT and I have them some Saturday mornings at home, still from a mix, though almost always something with whole wheat or buckwheat, whatever looks a little healthier — and usually has a little more flavor — than the all-white flour variety.

Never tried pancakes from scratch until this last weekend, after I caught an episode of America’s Test Kitchen promising this version is “easy.” Ease may be in the eye of the beholder, but if you always wanted to try them from scratch, this is a good bet.

It’s actually quite similar to a version Jay put in his compendium that regular readers know as “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes,” except for one sizable difference when it comes to ease. Like other from-scratch recipes, Jay’s calls for separating the egg yolks and whites, and whipping the whites to a soft peak, then folding them into the otherwise finished batter. There a few smaller distinctions in Jay’s version: Only 2 tablespoons sugar, two tablespoons vegetable oil, and no baking soda or vanilla, but other than that they are the same.

Ah, but if you want “easy,” you want to skip pulling out the mixer and beating whites into peaks, and this version bypasses that step while still giving a pleasantly fluffy pancake. I suspect that’s from the baking soda, since both Jay’s recipe and this one from ATK use the same amount of the other leavening agent, the baking powder.

I really liked my first bite of this, and quite a few bites after. It almost made me want to swear off box mixes forever. Two things prevent that.

First, I cut the recipe in half and got seven pancakes, about one-quarter cup of batter in each. We split them evenly, so I had three and half flapjacks. By the third one I started to taste a hint of all that baking soda/powder. Not enough to ruin it, but enough to notice. It may just be me, I think having baked so many different concoctions I’m a little more sensitive to it than some other people. The easy work around is to reduce the amount of powder and/or soda you put in and just accept a less fluffy cake, or to follow Jay’s recipe and take the time to whip whites into peaks to add some fluff while eliminating the soda.

Second, MT liked them, but as I knew she would, she pointed out she prefers pancakes with some whole wheat, just so they’re a little healthier. I’ll probably try them again replacing some of the all purpose flour with a little whole wheat (1/3 of the total flour, maybe), or I’ll just scour the web for a whole wheat pancakes-from-scratch recipe that looks good.

Dobru chut!

Pancakes from scratch (America’s Test Kitchen)

2 cups flour

3 tablespoons sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

¼ cup vegetable oil

1/½ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a bowl and whisk together.

In separate bowl, whisk the eggs, vegetable oil, milk and vanilla. Combine with dry ingredients and whisk lightly. Don’t be afraid to leave lumps, it’s what gives these fluff. Let rest 10 minutes so flour can hydrate.

In a non-stick pan use ½ teaspoon vegetable oil or butter and spread around with paper towel. Make pancakes about 4 inches in diameter, about ¼ cup batter each. If needed, keep finished pancakes warm in oven while doing additional pancakes.

Times Leader

Times Leader

