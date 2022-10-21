Montgomery police investigating fatal shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting on the village’s east side, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Lebanon Street early Friday morning for reports of an unresponsive person, police said in a news release.

Officers found a person lying in a driveway suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound, police said. The person’s identity has not been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 331-212-9091.

