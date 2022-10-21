Read full article on original website
Related
Sherman Faults Sununu for Losing $67M Federal Rental Assistance Funds
Gov. Chris Sununu was taken by surprise that New Hampshire wasn’t awarded $67 million more funding to continue the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance beyond Dec. 29, but his challenger Dr. Tom Sherman says Sununu has only himself to blame. Sununu has written the Democratic Congressional delegation seeking...
NHPR
N.H. emergency rental assistance funding could dry up at the end of this year
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Federal funding is set to end Dec. 29 for a rental assistance program that has provided more than $230 million statewide to help thousands of people stay in their homes.
COVID-19 Shots Required for Kids? Not In NH, Dept. of Ed Chief Says
Despite a recommendation by the CDC that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of required immunizations for school children it will likely not happen in New Hampshire. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made the recommendation Thursday in its update of childhood and adult immunization schedules. It would join a list that already includes Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria and Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).
foxbangor.com
LePage take future plans amid governor election
LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
observer-me.com
Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party
It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
Why this GOP governor is embracing a candidate who once disparaged him
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he's supporting Republican Senate nominee Donald Bolduc despite Bolduc spreading conspiracy theories about his family.
Gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
What State Swears the Most? Maine, New Hampshire or Massachusetts?
We occasionally say a bad word or two here and there. Would it surprise you to know that in all of the 50 states, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts don't even rank in the top 10? These include the major swear words - you know the ones. You can see them all at thrilllist.com.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
aarp.org
October is National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month
State Long Term Care Ombudsman - WV Bureau of Senior Services. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed October as National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month in West Virginia; a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
mainepublic.org
Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition
Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
worldatlas.com
5 Best Winter Destinations in New Hampshire
Situated in New England, New Hampshire's small-town charms and proximity to the expansive wilderness make it a great state for winter getaways. Avid skiers and winter activity enthusiasts can easily enjoy New Hampshire's winter, especially in regions that encompass the White Mountain National Forest and parts of the Appalachian Trail. Aside from its nature-filled winter activities, select destinations in New Hampshire transform into a winter wonderland during the cold months, inviting visitors to explore their heritage and community. From Keene's charm to Portsmouth's friendly nature, these New Hampshire destinations are some of the best to enjoy the colder months.
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
